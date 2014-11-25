It’s forgotten now, but Schumer was always skeptical of the idea that Democrats should cash in all their post-Bush Administration capital on the project of universal health care. He's made it known at various intervals. In 2010, Schumer told the New Yorker’s Jeffrey Toobin, “if I were President I might not have [pursued health care reform].” Most Americans had health care and were satisfied with it, he observed, and most of those who didn’t weren’t dependable voters.

In the Senate, Schumer was the Finance Committee’s point man on the public option—a factoid that appears at odds with the idea that he was a reform skeptic. But the purpose of that role was to build as much popular support for the project as possible and keep the liberal coalition united behind it. To make the best out of what he ultimately viewed as a mistake. As it turned out, the public option was probably doomed from the beginning. The administration had traded it away for industry acquiescence.

So he’s actually been entirely consistent. And consistently incorrect.

Substantively, Schumer is understating how positive the Affordable Care Act is to the middle class—even if the law's middle-class benefits, and the security net it places under middle-income people, aren’t always obvious or tangible. Most middle class people already had health insurance, but their risk of losing it, or of experiencing a medical bankruptcy despite their coverage, has essentially disappeared.

But the implication of his views has always been less that health reform doesn't do enough for the middle class, than that Democrats in 2009 could and should have cashed in their political capital on a different project, one that would’ve redounded more immediately and clearly to the middle-class’ benefit. That the problem with Obamacare isn’t Obamacare itself but the opportunity cost it represents.