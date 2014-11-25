On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration released its rule for calorie counts on chain restaurants, the culmination of a years-long process mandated under the Affordable Care Act. The final rule is much tougher than the draft version, requiring movie theaters, pizza parlors and even grocery stores to include calorie counts on their products. Advocates are pleased with it—but will it actually lead to lower calorie consumption and lower rates of obesity? The evidence offers precious little proof that it will.

The premise of calorie counts on food items is obvious: If a person sees that the hamburger has 800 calories in it and the chicken only has 500, maybe that person will choose the chicken. Even slight changes in food choices can make a significant difference in health outcomes.

In 2013, researchers at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation put together a literature review of studies on menu labeling, in order to understand public opinion on menu labeling and the effectiveness on calorie counts. The idea itself turns out to be pretty popular. In the United States, for instance, nearly three-quarters of Americans support menu labeling. After New York required labels in 2008, 84 percent of residents said they found the labels helpful. A majority of Americans also said they would choose lower-calorie food items if they had more information at their disposal—a possible sign that calorie counts could improve health.

But research also suggests that Americans are unlikely to change their behavior, even with the extra information about calories. “Four out of five controlled studies that compare restaurant patron choices in jurisdictions with and without menu labeling regulations before and shortly after menu labeling implementation have not found a relative reduction in calories purchased,” the researchers write.