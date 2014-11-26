A little recent history, for context: There are currently more than 11 million “out-of-status” immigrants in the United States. The most recent figures are that more than 60 percent of them have been here for at least ten years, while only 16 percent have been here fewer than five years. There is simply no way that the government is going to deport them all. In fact, at the current congressional level of funding for deportation, annual removals represent less than 5 percent of this total—about 440,000 per year. (The funding level, and therefore number of deportations, went up significantly during the last term of the Bush administration, and has been more-or-less level since.)

Those numbers mean that somebody must make choices about whom to remove. If the president and executive agencies don’t decide, then the line-level immigration officers will—either one case at a time, or in line with their own sense of priorities. In 2011, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Department of Homeland Security agency that carries out interior immigration enforcement and most deportations, formalized its enforcement approach by declaring, and ranking, several priorities for enforcement. First came those with criminal convictions—for “aggravated felonies” (some of which aren’t actually felonies), other felonies or several misdemeanors, or any other misdemeanor. Next on the priority list was recent illegal entrants—mostly people who had just snuck in, evading border inspection. Third was people who had failed to appear as ordered at immigration hearings or had been given deportation orders in previous hearings.

The key to this prioritization was not so much the ranking of these three categories; the system had enough capacity to handle all of them. What mattered was whom the list didn’t mention: people who had overstayed their visas, along with people who came to this country years ago and had never received a deportation order. Since 2011, ICE has mostly declined to remove people in these “non-priority” categories. Meanwhile, for those who fell into any of the three priority categories, deportations proceeded at a record pace. All it took was an encounter at a border checkpoint, or an arrest, even for minor crimes, for immigrants to come to ICE’s attention and end up on a bus or a plane back to their country of origin—often a country the immigrant had left years and years before.

Imagine, for example, an immigrant who had been here without authorization since 1990. Perhaps she was the subject of a deportation order in 1995, but she either failed to leave or snuck back into the country in 1996, rejoining her family here. Under the 2011 priorities, if she had been arrested, booked briefly into jail, and fingerprinted for a minor criminal infraction like writing a bad check, the fingerprints would have alerted ICE to her presence. She would have faced likely removal, even without any criminal conviction, because she had that 1995 deportation order.

Or consider (again, hypothetically) her brother, who came with her to the U.S. in 1990. Perhaps he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct when he was 19. Under the 2011 priorities, if he had come to DHS’s attention, he too could have faced deportation or perhaps pressure to submit to “voluntary return”—that is, to leave the country in lieu of deportation. The same thing could have happened if either of them went through an immigration checkpoint, which Border Patrol sometimes set up as much as 100 miles away from the actual border.