“I felt like a 5-year-old holding onto Hulk Hogan,” Wilson told the grand jury. After Wilson already had shot Brown, Wilson told the grand jury that the young, injured man, “looked up at me and had the most intense aggressive face. The only way I can describe it, it looks like a demon, that’s how angry he looked.” Again, the wounded, weaponless man—who now had his hands in the air, according to Wilson—is the demonic force, imbued with a supernatural threat. Gene Demby pointed out on Twitter that this dynamic was recently examined in “the first systemic empirical investigation into superhumanization, the attribution of supernatural extrasensory, and magical mental and physical qualities to humans.” The study found that “White Americans superhumanize Black people relative to White people.”

After Wilson’s no true bill, Ferguson prosecutor Bob McCulloch gave a lengthy statement attributing blame (and therefore power) for how things have gone down in Ferguson over the past three and a half months to everyone—social media, news networks, and witnesses he was sure were mistaken in their testimony—except for the man who actually, indisputably exercised the power to draw a gun and kill someone. And he gave that statement at night after an endless build-up, a set-up perhaps designed to provoke the people in this story with the least power—protesters who could not even get the death of Michael Brown treated like a crime by the legal system—to erupt with fury. Protests, born of powerlessness, might turn angry, violent, aggressive, intense—all the characteristics attributed to Brown in Wilson’s telling of the story—and thus work to bolster the impression that poor people of color hold the real power, are the true threats.

A similar inversion is on display in the excellent, deeply reported story in Rolling Stone about the alleged violent gang rape of a freshman woman at the University of Virginia, and the systemic papering-over of sexual crime at the university. Part of why the story packed such a wallop was the stark set-up. Reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely worked carefully to convey the immutable power imbalances inherent in her subject “Jackie’s” story of what happened to her four weeks into the fall semester. From the first sentence, Erdely tells readers that Jackie grimaced when she drank an alcoholic beverage, that she “wasn’t a drinker” and “was sober” and was a “straight-A achiever” who had reservations about UVa’s casual hook-up culture and had believed herself to have been on a traditional dinner date with a fraternity brother for which she had specially picked out “a tasteful red dress with a high neckline.”

Erdely hammered home the points about Jackie’s sobriety and sexual conservatism because she knew instinctively that these details would protect the story against a retelling in which the woman who claimed to have been thrown against a coffee table, punched in the face, and penetrated by seven men could have been made less horrific if readers could be persuaded that that woman had been drunk, loose, morally suspect, or dumb enough to have brought this on herself or to have misremembered. In such a retelling the woman herself becomes the dangerous figure, whose unreliable narration had the power to imperil her alleged attackers or the university they all attended.

As it is, even with Erdely’s careful assurances that there was nothing potentially monstrous about Jackie, her power as a rape accuser remains the real threat in the eyes of her roommate. Jackie tells Erdely that this roommate asked, “Do you want to be responsible for something that’s gonna paint UVa in a bad light?” It’s just that easy to make the assaulted woman the threatening force against the enormous public university.