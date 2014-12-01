America, Don't Give Up on Afghanistan

But even a broken watch is right twice a day, and the analogy between Iraq and Afghanistan finally has something to teach us. In Iraq the surge of U.S. troops, combined with the Anbar Awakening, succeeded in blunting and reversing the insurgency by the end of 2008. A Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) provided for the continuing presence of U.S. forces through the end of 2011. Both Iraqi and American policymakers expressed interest in renewing and extending the SOFA, but their collective failure to agree on details led to a breakdown in talks and the complete withdrawal of all U.S. troops outside of normal embassy operations. Following their withdrawal, the insurgents recouped, recovered, and renewed their assault. They made rapid gains because Iraqi security forces were incapable—and, sometimes, unwilling—to stand up to them; and because many Sunnis had come to believe (perhaps rightly) the government in Baghdad would never treat them fairly. Without an American presence to provide combat support or stiffen their resolve, Iraqi forces turned out to be far less reliable or capable than expected. A residual U.S. troop presence would not have solved Iraq’s political problems but almost certainly would have blunted IS’s growth.

The parallels with Afghanistan are striking. In Afghanistan, the insurgency gained ground from 2006 to 2009 and threatened to balloon into full-scale civil war, as in Iraq in 2006-7. A surge of U.S. troops in 2010-11 halted insurgents’ momentum and, albeit less dramatically than in Iraq, began to reverse their gains. U.S. policymakers took advantage of their success to plan for transition to indigenous leadership, despite that the insurgents had not yet been defeated. This time, however, the agreements for a stay-behind force of U.S. troops—a Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2012 and accompanying Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) agreed to in 2013 and signed this September—were framed as a decade-long arrangement, in contrast to the three-year timespan of the Iraqi SOFA. The pieces seemed to be in place for an enduring U.S. presence and partnership with local security forces.

Obama’s announcement of a complete pullout by the end of 2016 changed the outlook for Afghanistan dramatically, and makes it more likely that something like a replay of events in Iraq could take place. If U.S. forces withdraw completely, as under the current plan, Afghan forces may turn out to be as unprepared as their Iraqi counterparts to face a renewed insurgent offensive alone. While they are unlikely to collapse immediately, as some pessimistic observers have predicted, they may withdraw from some districts and provinces in the south and east to minimize casualties and focus on securing major cities and roadways. Such redeployments would be efficient and make military sense, but they would also amount to a tacit cease-fire with local Taliban forces and enable the Taliban (and, thus, Al Qaeda) to control some Afghan territory—as the Islamic State has done in Iraq and Syria. The Taliban would then gain further strength and momentum through their control of the drug trade, as the Islamic State benefits from the oil industry. Their operational freedom would be further strengthened by the end of the alleged U.S. drone program in Afghanistan and Pakistan—which requires at least some personnel on the ground for airfield security, logistics, and maintenance. Militants’ control of territory would lend them an air of legitimacy and strength with locals and even win some degree of support—whether through loyalty or fear—again, just as in Iraq and Syria. Finally, if political wrangling in the capital convinces Afghans that their government cannot meet their needs or protect them, as Sunnis seem to have concluded about Baghdad, they are likely to be more receptive to local solutions, even if they come with the Taliban’s imprimatur.