This poem originally appeared at The New Republic on August 3, 1992.

Out here, dwarfed by mountains and a sky of fires

And round rocks, in the academy of revelations

Which gets smaller every year, we have come

To see ourselves as less and do not like

Shows of abundance, descriptions we cannot believe,

When a simple still life—roses in an azure bowl—does fine.

The idea of our being large is inconceivable,

Even after lunch with Harry at Lutece, even after

Finishing "The Death of Virgil." The image of a god,

A platonic person, who does not breathe or bleed,

But brings whole rooms, whole continents to light,

Like the sun, is not for us. We have a growing appetite

For littleness, a piece of ourselves, a bit of the world,

An understanding that remains unfinished, unentire,

Largely imperfect so long as it lasts.

Is it you standing among the olive trees

Beyond the courtyard? You in the sunlight

Waving me closer with one hand while the other

Shields your eyes from the brightness that turns

All that is not you dead white? Is it you

Around whom the leaves scatter like foam?

You in the murmuring night that is scented

With mint and lit by the distant wilderness

Of stars? is it you? Is it really you

Rising from the script of waves, the length

Of your body casting a sudden shadow over my hand

So that I feel how cold it is as it moves

Over the page? You leaning down and putting

Your mouth against mine so I should know

That a kiss is only the beginning

Of what until now we could only imagine?

Is it you or the long compassionate wind

That whispers in my ear: alas, alas?

I recall that I stood before the breaking waves,

Afraid not of the water so much as the noise,

That I covered my ears and ran to my mother

And waited to be taken away to the house in town

Where it was quiet, with no sound of the sea anywhere near.

Yet the sea itself, the sight of it, the way it spread

As far as we could see, was thrilling.

Only its roar was frightening. And now years later

It is the sound as well as its size that I love

And miss in my inland exile among the mountains

That do not change except for the light

That colors them or the snows that make them remote

Or the clouds that lift them, so they appear much higher

Than they are. They are acted upon and have none

Of the mystery of the sea that generates its own changes.

Encounters with each are bound to differ,

Yet if I had to choose I would look at the sea

And lose myself in its sounds which so frightened me once,

But in those days what did I know of the pleasures of loss,

Of the edge of the abyss coming close with its hisses

And storms, a great watery animal breaking itself on the rocks,

Sending up stars of salt, loud clouds of spume.