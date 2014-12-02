The Country's Most Revealing Memorial to the Sand Creek Massacre Used to Celebrate the Killings

From the War of 1812 until the Spanish-American intervention war in 1898, America is often portrayed as minding its own business—as having virtually no foreign policy. But that picture is highly misleading. During the 19th century, America’s foreign policy was focused on expansion westward. The United States fought a war against Mexico in 1846 and almost constant wars against the Indians. The Indian wars were intended to kill off or drive out the Indians from lands the American settlers coveted. The Sand Creek massacre was part of a war waged against the Cheyenne, Arapahoe, and Sioux in the West.

In the mid-nineteenth century, lured by rumors of gold and silver, settlers and speculators had flocked to the Colorado territory. They occupied lands that the Cheyenne and Arapaho had used for hunting, and began pressuring the Indian tribes to move into reservations in the arid eastern part of the state. The Indians fought back, robbing stage coaches and stealing cattle, and sometimes murdering settlers, but in the first years of the Civil War, there were no major battles between U.S. forces and the Indians. In November 1864, however, after a group of renegade Cheyenne, dubbed the “Dog Soldiers,” were accused of stealing cattle, territorial governor John Evans called in Colonel John Chivington, a former Methodist pastor, to mobilize his Third Cavalry against what the Rocky Mountain News called “the red devils.”

Chivington did not attack the camp of the Dog Soldiers, who considered themselves outside tribal law, but the camp of Black Kettle, who had been assured protection by the U.S. military, and who had raised an American flag over his camp. With most of the Cheyenne braves out hunting, and with a white flag raise alongside the American as the cavalry assault began, Chivington’s men encountered little resistance. According to an army interpreter who was present, “the men used their knives, ripped open women, clubbed little children, knocked them in the head with their guns, beat their brains out, mutilated their bodies in every sense of the word.” Afterwards, Chivington’s men paraded through Denver displaying over 100 Cheyenne scalps.

When rumors began circulating that a massacre had taken place, Chivington tried to suppress them by arresting six soldiers who had refused to participate in the slaughter, but he couldn’t quiet the criticisms. Three congressional committees condemned the killings. An army judge pronounced Sand Creek "a cowardly and cold-blooded slaughter, sufficient to cover its perpetrators with indelible infamy, and the face of every American with shame and indignation." Chivington resigned his commission, and Evans was removed as governor.

But the story didn’t end there. The Cheyenne, enraged by the slaughter at Sand Creek, would join the Apache and Sioux in waging war over the next 25 years against the settlers. As the fighting raged, Americans portrayed it as a struggle of good against evil and civilization against savagery. And that meant denying the infamy of Sand Creek. Theodore Roosevelt, the historian of the Indian wars and the apostle of national greatness, would write in 1886 that Sand Creek was “in spite of certain most objectionable details ... on the whole as righteous and beneficial a deed as ever took place on the frontier.” In Colorado, Chivington had towns and streets named after him, and in 1909, Coloradans erected their own tribute to Sand Creek—the civil war statue in front of the Capitol.