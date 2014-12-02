The Country's Most Revealing Memorial to the Sand Creek Massacre Used to Celebrate the Killings

The plaque at the base of the statue recounted how Colorado’s First and Third Cavalry during the Civil War had staged a “surprise attack” against “Chief Black Kettle’s peaceful camp of Cheyenne and Arapaho Indians on the banks of Sand Creek,” in which “soldiers killed more than 150 of the village’s inhabitants. Most of the victims were elderly men, women, and children.” Why, we wondered, have a statue commemorating the soldiers who perpetrated the massacre?

I noticed four rusty holes just above the statue’s base where it looked like a plaque had been removed. The woman in charge of tours said she had never noticed the holes, but Mark, a college sophomore working at the Capitol for the summer, pulled me aside. He explained that the original plaque, which celebrated the victory at the “Battle of Sand Creek,” had been removed in response to Indian protests and replaced by the current plaque. That created a glaring contradiction between the plaque’s message and the heroic image of virtuous soldiery projected by the statue. That contradiction lies at the heart of Americans’ changing reaction to the Indian wars.

From the War of 1812 until the Spanish-American intervention war in 1898, America is often portrayed as minding its own business—as having virtually no foreign policy. But that picture is highly misleading. During the 19th century, America’s foreign policy was focused on expansion westward. The United States fought a war against Mexico in 1846 and almost constant wars against the Indians. The Indian wars were intended to kill off or drive out the Indians from lands the American settlers coveted. The Sand Creek massacre was part of a war waged against the Cheyenne, Arapahoe, and Sioux in the West.