The Ferguson Decision Was Not a "Miscarriage of Justice." Liberals Need to Accept That.

Susan Sontag once famously commented that one could have learned much more about the Soviet Union from 1950 to 1970 from reading the Readers’ Digest than from reading The Nation. I think you might be able to say something similar, though not identical, about the grand jury decision not indicting Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson for killing suspect Michael Brown, namely that one could have had as much difficulty forming a fair and accurate opinion of the decision from watching Fox News as you would from watching MSNBC, which, at least when I was viewing it, devoted one interview after another to discrediting the prosecutors’ statement and the grand jury decision.

I certainly don’t think the St. Louis County prosecutor Robert McCulloch was blameless. Given his own past, he should have recused himself. And his statement announcing the decision was less than persuasive. But given that he didn’t recuse himself, I think he did the right thing in letting the grand jury decide whether or not to indict Wilson. If it were up to McCulloch, he probably would not have indicted Wilson. That would have created an even greater uproar and provided no grounds for easing concern that Wilson had murdered Brown without provocation, which his supporters were charging at “hands up for Michael Brown” rallies.

As law UC Davis professor Gabriel Chin explained to my colleague Jonathan Cohn, McCulloch sent the decision to the grand jury because he wanted it “to at least share responsibility for the decision.” McCulloch may have steered the grand jury toward its conclusion, but the prosecutor also agreed to release the transcripts and findings on which the jury made its decision. That was unprecedented, but justified in the circumstances. By doing so, he has allowed for endless second-guessing of (a.k.a. democratic public debate over) the grand jury’s decision.

In McCulloch’s statement afterwards, he did make one telling point. While the grand jury and federal and local investigators received witness testimony that was contradictory (which is in line with what criminologists expect in these kind of cases), it received physical evidence from autopsy and DNA and hospital reports that wasn’t open to the same kind of questions. This evidence suggested that there were grounds for believing that Brown had scuffled with Wilson in the police car and had even grabbed the officer’s gun. That conformed roughly to Wilson’s own account of what had happened in the police car.