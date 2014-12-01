The Ferguson Decision Was Not a "Miscarriage of Justice." Liberals Need to Accept That.

As law UC Davis professor Gabriel Chin explained to my colleague Jonathan Cohn, McCulloch sent the decision to the grand jury because he wanted it “to at least share responsibility for the decision.” McCulloch may have steered the grand jury toward its conclusion, but the prosecutor also agreed to release the transcripts and findings on which the jury made its decision. That was unprecedented, but justified in the circumstances. By doing so, he has allowed for endless second-guessing of (a.k.a. democratic public debate over) the grand jury’s decision.

In McCulloch’s statement afterwards, he did make one telling point. While the grand jury and federal and local investigators received witness testimony that was contradictory (which is in line with what criminologists expect in these kind of cases), it received physical evidence from autopsy and DNA and hospital reports that wasn’t open to the same kind of questions. This evidence suggested that there were grounds for believing that Brown had scuffled with Wilson in the police car and had even grabbed the officer’s gun. That conformed roughly to Wilson’s own account of what had happened in the police car.

The physical evidence ruled out that Wilson had shot Brown in the back while running away, as Brown’s companion Dorian Johnson initially had claimed. And it was not conclusive one way or the other on whether Brown had, after he turned around to face Wilson, tried to surrender. In all, the forensic evidence did not prove Wilson innocent of killing Brown when he was trying to surrender, but it also did not give the grand Jury “probable cause” to indict him on that basis. Other evidence may surface, but from what the grand jury learned, I think it did the right thing, and that it’s also unlikely—given this evidence—that the federal government, which must meet an even higher evidentiary standard, will choose to indict Wilson.