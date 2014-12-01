Black Friday's Weak Sales Numbers Are Meaningless. Cyber Monday's Will Be, Too.

Open up the business section of any newspaper on Monday and you’ll be greeted by the same news: Black Friday sales disappointed. “Holiday Weekend Sales Slide, Despite Bargains,” the New York Times reads. The Wall Street Journal went with “‘Black Friday’ Fades as Weekend Retail Sales Sink.” On Tuesday, you may see similar headlines about Cyber Monday sales data, especially if it comes in below expectations.

Weak sales data is not good: We want consumers spending money and getting the economy back going during the Holiday season.