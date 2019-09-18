Marching from Selma to Montgomery in 1965

There are easier ways to get to Montgomery. The massed power of the army, the national guard, state troopers, and the Justice Department does not lessen the sun’s glare or the force of thunderstorms. The pavement along the 50 miles of the U.S. 80 from Selma is just as hard on the feet, and the muddy campsites just as cold and disagreeable for all the complex battle plans of the marchers and their protectors. By Tuesday, when even the television cameramen began to lose interest, the march had been transformed from a carnival for 3,000 to a crusade for 300. That night, a Presbyterian clergyman—one of the few whites left in the column—leaned against the clay caked tailgate of a farm truck and picked at a cold pork chop. “This,” he smiled, “is our finest hour.”

Whatever the original point of the march—and it has been lost in the events of the last few weeks—the most immediate significance is for the marchers themselves. The young Dallas County Negroes who walk singing freedom songs confirm their commitment to the movement as their fathers and older brothers never did. The thousands of whites who have come to Selma from the North will never, of course, be the same.

When the Selma campaign started two months ago, Brown’s Chapel AME Church was a black citadel; now it is the most thoroughly integrated place in the South. At the Saturday night meeting before the march, there were more white faces than black, and Andy Young, one of the best of Martin Luther King’s organizers, told the outside agitators that they were being taught as much as they were teaching. “You can’t live with us down here without understanding poverty. We could have put you up in fancy motels [they couldn’t] but we wanted you to see how we live. We wanted you to live in Negroes’ homes and see the poverty of our lives. Because before we get out of this movement, we’ll have another one going up North.” For the first time in the lives of most of the whites, a Negro ghetto was their home, and when they walked through it at night they were among friends. If they ventured into the white center of town or the residential areas, they were in enemy territory.

“This is not a spectacle; it’s a pilgrimage,” Andy Young said, but as the marchers flooded over the Petus Bridge Sunday morning, the scene owed more to Cecil B. De Mille than to Saint James of Compostela. It was a kind of instant history, like “You Are There” on the radio, and everyone tried hard to feel it: Two Negro Nobel Peace Prize winners walking hand in hand down an Alabama highway, the majesty of the federal government protecting a ragged band of revolutionaries, the radical change the civil rights movement was effecting in the country.