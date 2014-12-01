First things first: What a horrible thing to write. Lauten's tone is condescending. She endorses one of the worst slanders about President Obama—that he doesn’t have respect for the office or love of his country—and taps into some ugly tropes about Obama that have wide currency on the right. Lauten has a frankly strange sense of fashion propriety (what on earth is wrong with the Obama children's clothing?) and exhibits a weirdly hostile reaction to teenagers rolling their eyes when their dad tells cornball jokes—something that, based on personal experience, kids do to their parents all the time.

But the worst part about the post is that it exists at all. Sasha and Malia Obama are the president’s children. They didn’t seek public life. They didn't ask to be the object of public scrutiny. They should not be subject to that kind of commentary, let alone props in a political argument against the president or his policies. Full stop.

The post sparked an immediate and angry reaction, particularly on social media—where critics noted, among other things, that the Bush children didn't get this sort of treatment. Lauten responded by removing the post from her Facebook page and writing an apology. “When I first posted on Facebook I reacted to an article and I quickly judged the two young ladies in a way that I would never have wanted to be judged myself as a teenager,” she wrote. “After many hours of prayer, talking to my parents, and re-reading my words online I can see more clearly just how hurtful my words were.”