It's Now More Socially Acceptable for Men to Diet than Women

There is almost a cuteness element to the male diet. Perhaps it’s because—like wearing skinny jeans—it’s trendy, edgeing up to gender norms and then, ever so slightly, transgressing them. “Traditionally, men do not care about what they eat, and prefer a narrow meat-based diet,” says Brendan Gough, psychologist and co-author of Men, Masculinities and Health: Critical Perspectives. Men who do care, and who make a point of showing that they care, are advertising a sort of emotional and physical self-awareness. Weight-consciousness is also relatively new for men, and pop culture hasn’t yet given them a stock of unattractive Regina George–like figures to rebel against.

Or maybe it’s a reflection of the (stereotypically male) impulse to compete, and take things to an extreme. Some of the more all-consuming diets—like Paleo and Dukan—are marketed primarily to men. (According to Grub Street, the Paleo diet is “most often associated with city-dwelling males who go around pretending they’re cavemen.) “Men aren't just going to be healthy, they are going to be ‘super healthy,’” says Christopher Faircloth, a sociologist and author of Medicalized Masculinities. “They are going to completely master and regulate the male body. And they will communicate their mastery to others, most likely in small group settings, such as the office.”

“Young men today don't tend to have the same hang-ups about the feminine associations of ‘dieting’ that their fathers had,” says Mark Simpson, an English journalist who coined the term “metrosexual” and has written extensively on masculinity. “I think many men today are often completely obsessed with their 'diet,' and don't really care who knows—and in fact are happy to go on and on about their eating habits with other chaps. Men's Health magazine, or as I like to call it, Men's Hypochondria, is full of ‘diet’ advice.” The Men’s Health website features articles like “The Problem with Gaining Just a Few Pounds,” “5 Supplements to Take Every Day,” and “The Simple Way to Hide Holiday Weight.” GQ extols the benefits of a six-day “water fast” and offers tips on losing the last ten pounds. Maybe it's time to include men in the "ban fat talk" conversation.