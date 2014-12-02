America's Richest CEOs Really, Really Want Jeb Bush to Be the 2016 GOP Nominee

At WSJ #CEOCouncil 73% of CEOs say Jeb Bush is their choice for 2016 GOP nomination. — Gerald F Seib (@GeraldFSeib) December 2, 2014

That would seem to be good news for Bush—73 percent means a lot of powerful, well-funded people are waiting to help his candidacy. Then again, many voters already view Bush as too close to Wall Street. The CEO Council poll—assuming that's how Seib arrived at that figure—won’t do anything to dissuade those fears.

Jeb Bush: the choice of CEOs https://t.co/0UTXJ3ab1G — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) December 2, 2014

Locking Up the Fortune 500 Vote RT @GeraldFSeib: At WSJ #CEOCouncil 73% of CEOs say Jeb Bush is their choice for 2016 GOP nomination. — W Bradford Wilcox (@WilcoxNMP) December 2, 2014

That could hurt him in the Republican primary as well. The Washington Examiner, for instance, reported Monday that conservatives are already working to block his candidacy. “Jeb is a very good moderate Democrat,” conservative talk radio host Mark Levin told the Examiner. “He's very boring. He doesn't elicit excitement and energy outside a very small circle of wealthy corporatists and GOP Beltway operatives. Time to move on.”

Maybe Bush should've hoped to lose the WSJ CEO poll after all.