Obama Should Accept Republicans' Tax Breaks for Big Business

Last week, the White House threatened to veto a deal between Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and House Ways and Means Chairman Dave Camp to extend or make permanent more than 50 expired tax breaks. It was a terrible deal and President Obama was right to kill it. In response, House Republicans have proposed a short-term extension of these so-called tax extenders. This time, Obama and Senate Democrats should accept it.

The Reid-Camp deal was flawed for a number of reasons: It was bad for the environment, bad for the deficit, bad for low-income Americans and very good for big business. But two reasons stand out above the others. First, it would have permanently lowered the long-term revenue baseline. By making certain tax breaks permanent—like the credit for R&D—without including a corresponding revenue offset, the deal would have lowered federal revenues in the future. Any revenue-neutral tax reform would leave less money for Democrats to spend on policies like universal pre-k. A short-term extension, on the other hand, would have little effect on future revenues, keeping the revenue baseline at its current level.