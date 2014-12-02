A Government Shutdown Can't Stop Obama's Immigration Plan—and John Boehner Knows It

In September of last year, DHS issued procedural guidance for agency staff (PDF) in anticipation of a government shutdown. The memorandum listed a variety of DHS functions that would be exempt—i.e. that would continue to operate—in the event of a funding lapse. These included Citizenship and Immigration Services, which will execute the deportation policy, but also criminal law enforcement operations, passenger processing and cargo inspection functions, Secret Service, counter-terrorism, and the select administrative personnel required to carry out these duties. In other words, DHS' core functions would continue, and most of the employees carrying out those functions would stay on the job.

Other personnel including planning, research, development and support staff would be furloughed. So shutting down DHS doesn’t entail zero costs, but it’s a pretty toothless threat. On the other hand, it sounds like a gonzo threat to sacrifice the security of the United States on the altar of nativist immigration policy. The idea is to append a rider that deauthorizes the deferred action program to a bill that funds the Department of Homeland Security and send it off to Obama for signature. Then, if Obama vetoes it, Republicans can say he’s the one who’s putting America at risk.

But it isn’t clear that such a bill could clear the Senate, which would leave the ball for defending the American Homeland™ squarely in Republicans' court. And even if it could pass, Obama would have a much easier time communicating the nature of the GOP’s threat than he did when Republicans were threatening not to increase the debt limit. I can think of few more effective ways for Republicans to re-surrender national security as an issue to Obama than by taking the Department of Homeland Security hostage like this. Yet if Boehner’s leverage is illusory, then Republicans are essentially admitting that they have no good moves here, other than to kvetch about amnesty for months on end while the well-attuned Hispanic voting population watches in disgust. This is something I imagine Obama understood all along.