Dear International Students: Thanks for Your Tuition. Now Go Home. Love, Uncle Sam.

Currently, after a foreign student graduates, she has the option of working for one year of Optional Practical Training (OPT) under the F-1 student visa. Students in a long list of STEM-related fields can extend that period to 29 months. Once the F-1 visa time runs out, a foreign graduate who wants to stay in the United States must generally transfer to an H-1B business visa; an employer has to apply for this visa on behalf of their employee. Each April, the U.S. hands out 65,000 H-1B visas, plus 20,000 for applicants with master’s degrees or higher. Needless to say, this doesn’t come close to meeting demand: This year, U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services stopped accepting applications on April 7 after receiving 172,500 applications within the first week.

It’s not clear just how many students are forced out by unfriendly immigration laws. “We have an archaic data tracking system,” Ruiz says. “There’s no way of showing if foreign student graduates go to other visas.” The number of international students who stay beyond their allowed OPT is also unknown. What we do know is that around 35 percent of those coveted H-1B business visas were given to F-1 visa holders in 2010, which implies that there is at least a steady stream of F-1 visa holders who are trying to obtain a business visa.

Of course, it might be the case that most international students simply don’t want to stay in the United States after graduation. Especially for Chinese, South Korean, and Indian students (who make up half of all international students), economies back home are booming. And American-educated students in developing countries (called Haigui, or sea turtles, in China) are in high demand. For those who are on the fence about returning home, the red tape is intimidating. In a survey of foreign students conducted in 2008 by a collaboration between Harvard Law School, Duke University’s School of Engineering and U.C. Berkeley’s School of Information, the majority of respondents, including 85 percent of Indian and Chinese students, said they were worried about securing work visas. “Some of them will do a calculation—do I want to go through all these obstacles and uncertainty to stay here, or do I want to just go home and open a business or work for a corporation there?” Ruiz says.

Obama’s reforms will loosen the restrictions on H-1B business visas, allowing dependent spouses of visa-holders to obtain work permits and making it easier for visa-holders to change jobs during the years-long wait for a green card. The length of OPT will also be extended in some capacity (following a pattern established in recent years) and foreign entrepreneurs will have a clearer pathway to immigrate legally. But activists want far broader reforms: the elimination of arbitrary H-1B quotas and the elimination of limits on the number of green cards awarded per country, as well as the creation of a clearer path to permanent residency for employed, high-skilled workers.

Politics has delayed any real progress on this issue. Although the desire to fix immigration for high-skilled workers is a rare piece of common ground between Democrats, Republicans, and business interests, Democrats fear that passing piecemeal reform that only helps high-skilled workers will sap momentum from the push for comprehensive reform. (Democrats have held back legislation that only benefited highly skilled workers.) And no executive action could lift quotas on H-1B visas or per-country annual limits for green cards: That power lies exclusively in Congress. But with the upcoming Republican-dominated Congress, providing relief for high-skilled foreign workers might be the only aspect of immigration reform left on the table.