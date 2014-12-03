Dear International Students: Thanks for Your Tuition. Now Go Home. Love, Uncle Sam.

The influx of foreign students doesn’t just bolster the prestige of U.S. academic institutions. In the past academic year, more than two-thirds of international students primarily paid tuition with personal funds. And since undergraduate international students can’t participate in federal work-study programs and their visas severely limit off-campus work opportunities, they often arrive on American shores with flush bank accounts—an army of walking ATMs. Public universities, financially hurting as state aid dwindles, don’t disguise the financial allure of these students, says Peter Briggs, the former director of the Office for International Students and Scholars at Michigan State University (which hosted almost 8,000 international students last year).

But while universities roll out the welcome mat for international students, U.S. immigration law ushers them out soon after they graduate. International students who want to work permanently in America after graduation have to navigate a Kafka-esque maze of immigration law that demands incredible amounts of money, time, and uncertainty. There is no direct path from graduating at an American university to gaining permanent residence, according to Neil Ruiz, a senior policy analyst at The Brookings Institution Metropolitan Policy Program. In fact, even before they are handed F-1 student visas, international students must prove that they intend to return to their home countries upon finishing their degrees.“We want them for their tuition, but don’t we want them for their talent,” Briggs asked me.

Currently, after a foreign student graduates, she has the option of working for one year of Optional Practical Training (OPT) under the F-1 student visa. Students in a long list of STEM-related fields can extend that period to 29 months. Once the F-1 visa time runs out, a foreign graduate who wants to stay in the United States must generally transfer to an H-1B business visa; an employer has to apply for this visa on behalf of their employee. Each April, the U.S. hands out 65,000 H-1B visas, plus 20,000 for applicants with master’s degrees or higher. Needless to say, this doesn’t come close to meeting demand: This year, U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services stopped accepting applications on April 7 after receiving 172,500 applications within the first week.