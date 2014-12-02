1. Revenue growth has slowed from 40 percent in 2010 and 2011, to 27 percent in 2012, to 22 percent in 2013. This year it is projected to be between 16 and 20 percent.

2. Amazon’s newest investments aren’t paying off. The most notable failure has been the Fire phone, which has received terrible reviews. In October, the firm took a $170 million write-down loss as its inventory piled up and the company cut the cost of the phone from $200 to 99 cents. The Fire’s failure, at least so far, does not necessarily reveal a flaw in Bezos’s strategy. After all, if you make big bets, you’re going to have some major failures as well. "What really matters is that companies that don't continue to experiment —companies that don't embrace failure—they eventually get in a desperate position, where the only thing they can do is make a 'Hail Mary' bet at the very end,” Bezos said Tuesday. Of course, not all of Amazon's recent investments have failed. Fire TV, for instance, has been a success. But investors get nervous when those bets fail to pay off at the same time the core business' growth slows. And the Fire phone was a big bet that has not worked.

Matt Yglesias, then writing for Slate, predicted this in January. “Amazon gets away with relentlessly investing in the future only because, for now, investors have faith in Bezos and his strategy,” he wrote. “But that faith has been tested in the past, and it’s likely that some future convulsion in markets will cause it to wane again.” Yglesias didn’t see any reason for this strategy to fail soon, much less this year. “For the foreseeable future, the party can—and will—go on, crushing everything in its path and generating mighty gains for consumers."

On that point, Yglesias was wrong: Investors have turned the lights on. The party is over. And yet, if his comments Tuesday are any indication, Bezos isn’t planning to change his strategy anytime soon. That’s good news for Amazon's penny-pinching customers, but could mean a rocky 2015 for the retail giant.