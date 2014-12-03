Police Cameras Won't Cure Our National Disease

The case of Eric Garner should put an end to this fantasy.

Video cameras are an old technology by now. They’ve been used to document police abuse against minorities at least since before Bull Connor, and since the days of Rodney King we have been able to see considerably more of the abuse, as cell phones and security cameras and dashboard cams keep track of encounters between the police and people of color. And yet, police brutality of black people persists. The only difference is that we are more aware of it.

After all, an amateur video did capture a white New York City police officer's chokehold on Eric Garner earlier this year, and the camera's presence changed neither the Garner's fate nor that of the officer. Garner is dead, and a grand jury voted Wednesday not to bring criminal charges against the officer, Daniel Pantaleo.