Cigarette Taxes Did Not Cause Eric Garner's Death

#EricGarner is dead because of cigarette taxes. Cop who did it still has a job. Big Government works! Watch. http://t.co/wtDCXCO47D — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 3, 2014

The state is force. This is another good example of why there should be few laws, and why that force should be used in few circumstances. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 3, 2014

Uh. I never said the cops shouldn't be enforcing the stupid ass cigarette tax. I said there'd be no confrontation without the stupid tax. — RB (@RBPundit) December 3, 2014

There’s an element of truth in these statements. More laws inherently create more potentially violent confrontations between police and civilians. But by McQuillan's logic, all taxes should be eliminated because they use police resources “to employ violence in the name of tax collection.” This isn’t an argument against cigarette taxes, in other words. It’s an argument against all taxes. And you can’t have a society with no taxes unless you want a society with no government services—including the most basic public duties, such as police, that even conservatives support.

I have no doubt that conservatives aren't arguing against all taxes. But their kneejerk reaction obscures the real question: Are cigarette taxes smart policy? There are benefits to the law—it reduces smoking and makes Americans healthier—and consequences to it—the costs of it fall disproportionately on the poor. There are also value judgments involved: libertarians will argue that the law is an undemocratic intrusion into the private lives of U.S. citizens. Liberals believe the health benefits of cigarette taxes outweigh any loss of freedom. That argument has been ongoing for years.

One other consequence of high cigarette taxes, as we have seen in New York City, is that they create black markets for selling cigarettes cheaply. That sets up further confrontations between police and civilians. In rare cases, those confrontations will end with someone dead. That shouldn’t have happened with Garner. He may have been resisting arrest at first but Pantaleo used a chokehold to bring him to ground. That is against police protocol. While Garner was on the ground, Pantaleo pressed his head against the cement as Garner said that he couldn’t breathe—during that time, he was not resisting arrest.