The Hopeful, Anxious Mood the Day Before Charles Lindbergh's Historic Trans-Atlantic Flight

From the editors, 1927: The following article was written the day before Lindbergh left on his successful flight. Among the other things accomplished by his triumph was the withdrawal of the Bellanca plane about which the commercial bickerings centered, leaving the issue cleanly drawn between the adventurous and the scientific. Everything about Lindbergh is decorous and simple; his departure, flight, and arrival were all marked by the absence of all gestures and by a peculiar honesty of expression. For thirty hours he held the imagination of the world captive and gave it, at the end, a moment of unparalleled elation. As science, the flight may have proved very little; humanly speaking, the flight itself was a demonstration of noble qualities, and the universal response to it entitles the human race to at least a good mark.

Nerves and a little nastiness have crept into the arrangements for the transatlantic flight; there have been quarrels between pilots and backers, an ignoble sharing of prize money before it has been won, disagreements about the route to be taken; the radio equipment, which in one plane is a factor of safety, is in another only a means to make money from a news syndicate; there seems to have been some question whether, in case of death, the wives of the fliers should be cared for by the backers.

It would be pitiful if this were all we had to show against the recklessness and the courage of Nungesser and Coli. Fortunately it is not. Almost all the difficulties are connected with the Bellanca plane; the Fokker America stands out as a triumph of massive engineering, lacking romance, but satisfactory in all respects; and last week there appeared from the West, in two gigantic strides from San Diego to Curtiss Field, a wild unknown who restored to transatlantic flying the daredevil spirit and the elation of a Hawker. Without this man, Lindbergh, the prospect would be dreary; it would be hard to take great satisfaction out of success, and failure would only be depressing, not tragic. Lindbergh, as the crowds see him, through the newspapers or tinkering with his machine, is the true adventurer, unsentimental and solitary, a Daniel Boone or Davy Crockett of the air. He flies alone, and his Ryan plane is so built that he cannot see directly, but has to use a periscope. For twenty-four hours or more he expects to face the instruments in the cockpit, and he is quite sure that he will keep awake. When reporters asked him whether he would take coffee along, he replied that he didn’t like coffee. His mother came to see him, but did not stay for the take-off, as she had other affairs in hand. The crowd, knowing that Lindbergh has made four forced descents in a parachute, crushes round him to touch him “for luck”—their luck rather than his.