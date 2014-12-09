Do the Roots of the Cold War Alliance Lie in Weimar Germany?

Greenberg’s book opens with Friedrich at Harvard, aiming to replicate there what he had already done in Germany. In the 1920s, Friedrich had envisioned Heidelberg as the cradle of Germany’s democratic elite, presuming that the spirit of the capital city depends on university education. He imported this vision into America, and at Harvard he found a very receptive audience. After the war, he encouraged German Protestants to embrace America’s Cold War foreign policy, lending intellectual stature to a pro-American democracy in postwar Germany.

The others in Greenberg’s cohort pursued the same project by different means. Gurian emulated Friedrich’s efforts with Germany’s Catholics. Fraenkel tried to drain anti-Americanism from Germany’s Social Democratic Party; while Loewenstein espoused “militant democracy,” a policy of excluding democracy’s enemies from political participation, justification for dismembering the postwar Communist Parties of West Germany and the United States. Greenberg’s story comes to a close with Morgenthau, the father of foreign-policy “realism” in international relations, a doctrine that eschewed high-minded idealism for the global alignment of economic and security interests. His disciples would scatter throughout the government and the universities. Yet Morgenthau came to doubt the merits of the Vietnam War, condemning it as idealism of the worst variety. His public dissent from Lyndon Johnson’s Washington prompted young people to criticize the government-academic nexus that he and his fellow German émigrés had labored to build.

America’s policy toward Germany was the foundation of its Cold War success in Europe. Behind this policy were the lives that Greenberg so meticulously documents in The Weimar Century—a coterie whose unblemished ties to the pre-Nazi period gave them real moral authority. They not only referenced German precedent in the fashioning of a postwar German democracy; they personally embodied this precedent. Greenberg’s book is no mere celebration, however. These “white, male, European émigrés” were well suited to the mid-century American establishment. They erected something Greenberg calls “the Cold War University,” which “was not a critical space”: it was, in Greenberg’s view, too beholden to Washington, too ideological in its hostility to communism and too intolerant of unconventional opinions. Their work demonstrates “the harsh limits and brutality of [the] postwar imagination” encoded in the “Cold War consensus” of the late 1940s and 1950s. They were purveyors of “virulent anti-communism,” a common trope of Cold War scholarship and a phrase Greenberg uses frequently in his book. It implies a position that was not necessarily wrong but embraced to the point of perversity, an anti-communism gone too far. Greenberg’s émigrés perpetuated the “Nazi obsession” with anti-communism, abetting the “tragically paranoid” visions of America’s political leaders.

Greenberg’s criticisms are reasonable. The blending of the university with the national security state, initiated in the 1940s, would come back to haunt American political culture in the late 1960s. And anti-communism did invite paranoia; in Latin America and in Indochina it led to multiple foreign-policy disasters. But in adapting the academic cliché of the anti-communist virus (virulent anti-fascism is, by contrast, an obvious oxymoron), Greenberg does something of an injustice to his protagonists. The communism to which they were responding, at mid-century, was that of Joseph Stalin’s Soviet Union—tyrannical, murderous, and expansionary. Stalin is mentioned precisely twice in Greenberg’s monograph, a point reinforced by the book’s rigidly Western European and American focus. A broader historical horizon would better clarify the difficulty of fostering a European and a German political order that was neither fascist nor communist in hue.

The Weimar Century has one other flaw. First-class intellectual history, it brilliantly evaluates the ideas of its main characters. It gives only a vague sense of these characters as people: their emotions, their life circumstances, their personalities. Of this group, Friedrich was born Protestant. Fraenkel, Loewenstein, and Morgenthau were born into Jewish families, and Gurian came from a family of Russian Jews; it was his parents who converted to Catholicism. Jewish affiliations placed them—Fraenkel, Loewenstein, and Morgenthau at least—within an extraordinary cohort of German-Jewish intellectuals, from Hannah Arendt to Leo Strauss. This wave of émigré talent arrived in the U.S. at the moment when (American) Jewish intellectuals were exchanging alienation for an accepted place in the culture. More attention to the lives beyond the ideas might have united these crisscrossing German-Jewish and the American-Jewish narratives.