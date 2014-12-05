Don't Let Police Killings of Unarmed Black Men Become Another Forgotten News Fad

The media coverage of police brutality has been an important public service, giving voice to victims and forcing change. But, as everyone who watched the coverage of disappeared flight MH370 knows, media attention to specific issues is almost always fleeting. The plane remains undiscovered. The protestors go home. Akai Gurley will be buried.

On this issue, the media must do everything it can not to lose interest. We have only scratched the surface of problems exposed by these killings. Gurley, for instance, was shot by a scared police officer in a dark public housing stairwell. Do police officers need better training before being dispatched into such situations? The police officer who shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice had a record of “emotional immaturity” and a “dangerous loss of composure during live range training.” Should police hiring procedures be more stringent?

White police officers' shooting unarmed black men should not be a news trend but, like the plight of undocumented immigrants, a persistent national story. If racism and brutality are hallmarks of American policing, then reporting these issues becomes a hallmark of American journalism. Don't stop shining that light.