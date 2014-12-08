Obama's Immigration Plan Is a Game Changer for Undocumented Construction Workers

There is little reliable data on deaths and injuries among undocumented immigrants. But the data available shows a disproportionately high injury risk for both Latinos and immigrants as a whole—two groups in which undocumented immigrants feature strongly.

A 2010 study by Xiuwen Sue Dong, Yurong Men and Knut Ringen in the American Journal of Internal Medicine found Hispanic construction workers were almost 30 percent more likely to get work-related injuries than their white counterparts across the U.S., after controlling for risk factors such as age or type of work. In New York state, immigrants accounted for 60 percent of all fall-related deaths or injuries between 2003 and 2011, according to the Center for Popular Democracy—a disproportionately high percentage for their share of the workforce. Since incidents involving undocumented immigrants often go unreported, their injury risk is likely to be significantly higher.

The problem is particularly obvious in Manhattan, which is currently in the midst of an unprecedented construction boom. A few blocks from the site of the April 2 accident, at least half a dozen skyscrapers are rising around a rail yard. Further uptown, three new luxury apartment towers will soon stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Empire State Building, once unquestionably the tallest building in Manhattan. And downtown, the city’s most famous construction site has already churned out three new World Trade Center towers, with more to follow. “New York City’s construction market is operating at full capacity for both union and non-union companies like I have never seen before,” said Lou Coletti, head of the Building Trade Employers’ Association (BTEA).