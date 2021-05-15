South Africa's Violent Road to Real Democracy

A short distance away a crowd of impis brandishes sticks and clubs. Their eyes are still bloodshot from the night before. They say the mayhem in KwaMashu is not Inkatha's fault, despite obvious signs that the latest upsurge is being orchestrated through indunas by Buthelezi. Still, the men make no effort to disguise their belligerent disdain for a vote most other people in South Africa see as a decisive step toward the liberation of the black majority and the democratization of the country. "We got these houses from the Inkatha Freedom Party," says "Spiwe," a 34-year-old induna wearing a cowboy hat. "We got to settle here because of the IFP. Some people who don't work get fed by the IFP. We get everything from the IFP. We will never reject it. The ANC stands for its own needs. But we are the Zulu nation. We don't want elections. We want to remain independent." He points down the hill at a crowd of ANC "comrades" no more than 200 yards away. "We are just sitting here having a look at them," he protests. "And they are shooting at us. What is the reason for that?"

Across a landscape of burned tree limbs and overturned oil drums, the comrades, too, proclaim their innocence. Their apparent leader, "Abdul," 26, complains that the comrades would like to go to work but are pinned down by sniper fire from the impis—exactly what the impis had just said about the comrades. "They are trying to block the way to elections," Abdul says. "It is not that they are the Zulu nation. I am a Zulu. But the ANC goes according to what is right for the whole world. The police are giving the impis a big helping hand. Half the time they instigate the other side. We are going to vote, even if it ends up like Mozambique." Yet here, too, the joy that should have greeted the advent of black empowerment seems to have dissipated amid the atmosphere of anger. I ask Abdul if he really thinks the voting is a moment of liberation for the black people of the country. "It might be worse," he replies, seemingly nonplussed by the question. "It might be calm. Or maybe, I might be dead before that time."

What does Buthelezi want? The chief's recent speeches—rambling, angry tirades full of threats of "struggle to the finish" with the ANC—revolve around a basic theme: his anger at being left out of the constitutional pact struck between two parties he is accustomed to dealing with on a more or less equal footing, and for whom he has carried much water in the past. Buthelezi has a point: it would have been better, in hindsight, if all constitutional disputes had been settled before an election date was fixed.

Yet the National Party and the ANC have little choice, and good reason, to resist these arguments. They represent the vast majority of white and black South Africans; they are the center without which the new South Africa cannot hold. The goal of democratization is a nonracial South African polity, as little poisoned as possible by tribalism, the curse of Africa. Conceding Buthelezi's demand for a Zulu state would open the door to similar demands by right-wing Afrikaners and possibly other black groups as well. Besides, polls show that a majority of the Zulus in Natal would vote for the ANC, not Buthelezi. So he has abandoned his past professions of deep democratic vocation and is playing his last card: violence. In this effort he has shamelessly cast his lot with ultra-right whites. A so-called Third Force made up of senior white police officials and assorted white freebooters has provided weapons, training and money to Inkatha's forces.