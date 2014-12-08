Mitch McConnell Will Not Rest Until Obamacare Is Dead

Mitch McConnell, the soon-to-be Senate majority leader, has already promised that the 114th Congress will hold a vote to repeal Obamacare soon after the session begins. “Number one: We certainly will have a vote on proceeding to a bill to repeal Obamacare,” McConnell told Roll Call. "It was a very large issue in the campaign."

McConnell faces a major challenge the next two years balancing the demands of his conservative members, like Senator Ted Cruz, with those of more moderate ones, like New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte, who is up for reelection in 2016. At times, he will have to put conservative legislation on the floor to appease the base that may force Ayotte and other moderate Republican senators to take difficult votes. At other times, the opposite will be the case. A vote to repeal Obamacare—which is doomed either by Democratic filibuster or presidential veto—will make Cruz and Co. very happy.