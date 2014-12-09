Can't Get a Word In? You Might Be Talking to a Psychopath

Then, they looked at how several factors affected conversational dominance. Age had a small effect: Older students were slightly more likely to determine the topic of conversation. People from wealthier zip codes were less dominant, which Manson attributes to a kind of cool indifference. “It’s almost like they’re disdainful of new acquaintances,” he said. “They kind of disengage. They already have friends.”

Surprisingly, strength, fighting ability (as judged by independent evaluators looking at photos and videos of the conversation), social status (as judged by various signifiers like hairstyle, clothing, and the “prestige” of the subject’s major), and facial attractiveness had no significant effect on conversational dominance. Similar experiments have shown that people will accommodate or even mimic a more attractive stranger’s conversational preferences and habits. If, for example, two women are paired for conversation, the less attractive woman often starts to mimic the vocal pattern of the prettier one. (In money-allocation scenarios, where people have to decide how much of a pot of money they’re willing to share with a stranger, people are usually more generous toward the more attractive person.)

Manson discovered one factor that was by far the best predictor of conversational dominance: students’ scores on a psychopathy questionnaire. There are two facets of psychopathy, Manson explained. One, “primary psychopathy,” has to do with being callous and manipulative; the other, “secondary psychopathy,” is marked by impulsive and anti-social behavior. They’re “somewhat correlated,” he told me, but they lead to opposite effects: “People who are high on primary psychopathy dominate the conversation—they tend to be glib and charming.” People high on secondary psychopathy, meanwhile, are less likely to dominate.