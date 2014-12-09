A Letter to Our Readers

My career has provided me with the privilege of working with some of the world’s best publishers. I have sat beside talented writers and editors and share their dedication to informing society and impacting the world through analysis and insight.

I also saw those newsrooms suffer through round after round of layoffs. I saw resources cut. I heard prognostication that the world of publishing was nearing its end. Only one or two of us will remain, many said.

In the last few years, however, we’ve seen publishers old and new defy those predictions. The most exciting part of the successes has been that they’ve been achieved through an array of different strategies—all of which use technology in the service of journalism—leading to more distribution and creative ways of telling stories made possible only through digital means. These publishers are growing and finding new audiences, and, while The New Republic is a very unique place, we can learn from them.

I firmly believe that those who say that this publication was only ever meant to reach a small audience are wrong. They have ignored the fact that it is easier than ever to reach an enormous audience. Maybe they don’t believe that many intelligent, intellectually curious people exist. But they do. They exist and they have in their pockets, their homes and their workplace the means to access our publication in a matter of seconds.

The New Republic has always been a place where contrarian views were embraced and ideas with impact flourished. These pages prodded our government to enter World War I, voiced opposition to the Vietnam War, and supported intervention in Bosnia. The magazine has published an unparalleled back of the book for decades and always sought to provide depth of ideas and high-mindedness to our society and our world. Personally, the magazine helped shape my perspectives on foreign policy and America’s interventionist role in the world—a view I continue to hold.