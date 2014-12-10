LeBron and Kobe's "I Can't Breathe" Shirts Aren't Brave Enough. They Should Start a Boycott Instead.

Medal winners Tommie Smith and John Carlos would send a similar message on the victor stand at Mexico City, raising their fists in black-power salutes. But if you look closely at the iconic photo of their protest, you’ll see that the third medalist—a white Australian named Peter Norman—was also wearing a badge supporting the “Olympic Project for Human Rights.”

That project was organized by several white members of the American rowing team from Harvard. “Each of us had come to feel a moral commitment to support our black team-mates in the effort to dramatize the injustices and inequities which permeate our society,” the rowers declared. “Working to correct racial injustices is the undeniable task of all athletes and all men, black and white.”

That’s a bi-racial spirit we haven’t seen in the athletes' protests about Ferguson and Staten Island, which have featured black players almost exclusively. Where are the voices of white athletes, standing up for African-Americans who face violence and intimidation from the people paid to enforce the law?

Consider the recent Justice Department report about the Cleveland police, where 12-year old Tamir Rice was recently killed when an officer mistook Rice’s toy gun for a real one. For years, the justice department found, Cleveland police have stalked, beaten, and Tasered African-Americans with reckless impunity. In one notorious instance, police even fired at a black man who was escaping from a kidnapping in his boxer shorts.

I’m proud of players like Cleveland Browns safety Johnson Bademosi, who wore a protest shirt during warmups before his team took on the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. I only wish that Bademosi—and his white teammates—would sit out for a few games, like their forbears did in the 1960s.

Perhaps players could demand that special prosecutors be appointed for all police-related deaths, as some reformers have suggested. Or they could simply ask that Americans stop watching sports, for a week or even just a day, and start looking at the issues that are staring all of us in the face.

That’s what Ernie Ladd and other players made America do in 1965, when their boycott forced the AFL to move its All-Star Game to Houston. But the new site had its own ugly racial history, which stirred especially uncomfortable memories for Ladd. A few years earlier, a black sportswriter had pleaded for him to sit out a game in Houston to protest the segregation of African-American spectators in the end zone. “Stand up and show some guts,” the sportswriter had told him. Ladd came to regret the decision, and the 1965 All-Star Game was his chance to make things right.

Let’s hope contemporary athletes can muster the same courage. Their employers—and many of their fans—won't be happy. But future generations will thank them for it.