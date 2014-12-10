LeBron and Kobe's "I Can't Breathe" Shirts Aren't Brave Enough. They Should Start a Boycott Instead.

It’s time for our present-day professional athletes to take a stand against racism in our criminal justice system, which continues to treat African-Americans as second-tier human beings. And that means sitting out, at least for a game or two.

To be fair, several athletes have made public protests about police killings of unarmed black men in Ferguson, Missouri, and Staten Island, New York. Last month, five members of the St. Louis Rams football team walked onto the field making the “hands-up” gesture that has galvanized demonstrators since the shooting of Michael Brown by officer Darren Wilson.

And at Monday night’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James and five other players donned “I Can’t Breathe” warm-up shirts in memory of Eric Garner, the Staten Island man who was choked to death. The following night, Kobe Bryant and all but one of his fellow Los Angeles Lakers wore the same shirt before their game against the Sacramento Kings.