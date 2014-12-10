Are We Entering a New Age of Artistic Censorship in Europe?

This is no isolated case. In New York, we saw something similar with the response to the Metropolitan Opera’s staging of John Adams’s The Death of Klinghoffer, a work that has been consistently dogged by protests which claim it is anti-Jewish. Indeed, over the past year there have been a number of similar protests against artworks, in Paris, Edinburgh, and much of Europe, which suggests that the culture wars have arrived in Old World. In Spain, this autumn, Christians demanded the removal of the artwork Cajita de fósforos—a matchbox with the quote, “The only Church that illuminates is the one that burns"—from the show Really Useful Knowledge.

Such debates aren't new, of course, but there are important differences between the demands for censorship of the past and those of the present. Historically, those calling for censorship were often concerned that an artwork—perhaps of a sexual nature—would have a coarsening effect and a negative moral impact. Today's activists have a different rationale. They argue that they are the only ones who have the right to speak about the experience depicted—and thus, have the right to silence those who have no comparable experience. So those protesting Exhibit B suggest they, as members of the black community, are the only ones who can create an artwork exploring slavery and colonization. “Brett Bailey touche pas a mon historie” ("Don’t touch my history") reads one placard. The Christian protesters in Spain argue that they have a unique insight into their religion and should be able to close down other views. Both reject anyone else’s interpretation of the works as valid. We cannot understand each other's different lives, they imply.

What’s more, many contemporary campaigners calling for censorship (or, in their Orwellian words, “decommissioning”) are from the so-called liberal left who, it would seem, want art to show a world they wished existed, having given up on trying to change it. Sara Myers, who authored the London petition against Exhibit B, said the show should be withdrawn because, “I want my children to grow up in a world where the barbaric things that happened to their ancestors are a thing of the past.” By erasing the work, somehow present and past wrongs too will be erased. This summer, in Rome, a children’s rights group in Rome protested the exhibition of a work by the Chapman brothers because it was deemed "paedo-pornographic," and the gallery MAXXI pulled the work. It’s an ugly piece, I concede, but the important point about it is that it is not real life—it is a work of the imagination.

Why have these recent demands to censor been so successful? It’s worth reflecting on who is protesting, because this is also different from the earlier, top-down attempts to censor. This time, artists have been involved in protests. It was an artists’ collective that asked a Paris court to halt Exhibit B. At the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this August, prominent artists, including the national poet Liz Lochhead, called for a boycott of The City, a hip-hop opera, by the Incubator Theatre. The production was unpolitical ("Humphrey Bogart meets Jay-Z in a gritty and darkly comic whodunit hip-hop opera" is how it was described in the program), save for the fact that the company had received a small amount of money from the state of Israel, which offended members of the Scottish cultural community, including the writer Alasdair Gray and playwright David Greig. One critic demanded that the theatre company make a public statement on its website to say it is opposed to the occupation of the Palestinian territories.

It is also becoming clear that parts of the arts establishment lack backbone. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe meekly voiced a few platitudes about the importance of free expression, but only from the sidelines. It was unsupportive when the run of The City was cancelled—they didn't fight for it. Although the protests in London against Exhibit B were fierce, the Barbican caved quickly, citing safety concerns. At the beginning of November, organizers of the Paris Le Mois de la Photo exhibition gave in to a very small number of letters of complaint, including one from a "survivor of incest," by removing photographs by Diane Ducruet of the artist cuddling and kissing her daughter. And in Germany, earlier this year, the Museum Folkwang in Essen pre-emptively cancelled a planned exhibition of Polaroids by the French-Polish artist Balthus featuring a model called Anna who posed for him from the age of eight to 16. This was despite Balthus’s work being shown in the Gagosian Gallery and the Metropolitan Museum in New York, to no complaints.