Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid Just Revealed Democrats' 2015 Strategy

The mismatch here is pretty obvious. Needing votes is a matter of mathematical precision. Deciding what’s responsible and what isn’t is a matter of subjective judgment. A subtext of her comment is that she’s the House Democrat best positioned to make that determination. Three days later, she’s taking her own analysis out of the abstract, and testing critics, who have urged her to relinquish power.

This afternoon, her office has issued at least five urgent press releases, threatening implicitly to pull Democratic support for legislation to fund the government unless Republicans strip a provision from that bill that would allow FDIC-backed financial institutions to trade a wider range of derivatives, weakening the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, which relegated many such trades to uninsured subsidiaries. Translated: if John Boehner and Republicans insist on keeping Wall Street's rider in the bill, they will shut down the government.

This story isn’t as simple as Pelosi vs. Boehner or Democrats taking on Republicans and their Wall Street allies. Plenty of Democrats support weakening rules like this. Plenty of other Democrats were fighting this particular rule before Pelosi got involved. And this isn’t the only contentious rider Republicans have tried to sneak into law, using this month’s government shutdown deadline as leverage.