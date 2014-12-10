Don't Worry, Pot Smokers: It May Still Be Legal to Get High in Our Nation's Capital

Contrary to what The Washington Post and other outlets reported Wednesday morning, the rider does not necessarily mean that D.C.’s pot initiative is defeated. It’s very unclear at present what it means for Washington, particularly since the rider is against spending, not legalization itself. The city will save money if it stops enforcing laws against marijuana possession, and allowing people to grow marijuana in their homes will involve little administrative cost. The city’s ballot measure itself carried no spending provisions, since D.C. ballot initiatives are not legally permitted to impact the budget.

This confusion results from Washington’s unique governance structure. The city won the right to elect its own mayor and council in 1973. But Congress maintains control of the city's purse strings and can block municipal laws through the budget, as it is doing now. The city’s representatives, who have long chafed at congressional power, are already taking action against Congress. On Wednesday, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C.’s lone, non-voting representative, argued before the House Rules Committee that Initiative 71 had already been enacted when voters approved it in November. “It did not require enactment of any rules for its implementation,” she said. “Therefore, it can be argued that the legalization of small amounts of marijuana can proceed.”

In other words, Washington could go through with legalizing the possession and cultivation of marijuana for recreational purposes—just without a system to regulate or tax it. This would set up a conflict between the District and the Department of Justice. Last year, the Deputy Attorney General James M. Cole issued a memo allowing the DOJ to turn a blind eye to state marijuana legalization so long as they “have also implemented strong and effective regulatory and enforcement systems to control the cultivation, distribution, sale, and possession of marijuana.” Because Congress will not allow D.C. to set up any regulatory system, the District would be left with legalized marijuana but no infrastructure to monitor it.