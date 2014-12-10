Don't Worry, Pot Smokers: It May Still Be Legal to Get High in Our Nation's Capital

On Tuesday, Senate Democrats and House Republicans reached a deal over next year’s appropriations bill that includes a provision having little to do with federal spending. Embedded in the 1,600-page bill was a measure to hamper the legalization of marijuana in Washington, D.C., which passed by voter referendum last month.

D.C. voters overwhelmingly backed Initiative 71, which allows residents and visitors over 21 to legally possess up to two ounces of marijuana and to grow up to three plants in their homes. Congress, however, just added a rider to the federal spending bill prohibiting “both federal and local funds from being used to implement a referendum legalizing recreational marijuana use in the District.”

Contrary to what The Washington Post and other outlets reported Wednesday morning, the rider does not necessarily mean that D.C.’s pot initiative is defeated. It’s very unclear at present what it means for Washington, particularly since the rider is against spending, not legalization itself. The city will save money if it stops enforcing laws against marijuana possession, and allowing people to grow marijuana in their homes will involve little administrative cost. The city’s ballot measure itself carried no spending provisions, since D.C. ballot initiatives are not legally permitted to impact the budget.

This confusion results from Washington’s unique governance structure. The city won the right to elect its own mayor and council in 1973. But Congress maintains control of the city's purse strings and can block municipal laws through the budget, as it is doing now. The city’s representatives, who have long chafed at congressional power, are already taking action against Congress. On Wednesday, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C.’s lone, non-voting representative, argued before the House Rules Committee that Initiative 71 had already been enacted when voters approved it in November. “It did not require enactment of any rules for its implementation,” she said. “Therefore, it can be argued that the legalization of small amounts of marijuana can proceed.”