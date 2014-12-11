If You're Bored by the Hong Kong Crackdown, the Chinese Government Is Winning

Since the protests began, the U.S. has tread carefully in its official statements. President Obama’s first statement on the protests came in response to a question during the APEC conference this November. “Our primary message has been to make sure that violence is avoided as the people of Hong Kong try to sort through what the next phase is of their relationship to the mainland,” he said in Beijing. Last week, during the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing on the protests, U.S. State Department representative Daniel Russel said that China’s refusal to grant Hong Kong residents universal suffrage did not violate the “letter of the basic agreement.” (Though, with some pushing from Senator Rubio, he agreed that it violated the “spirit of the law.”)

The 1992 Hong Kong Policy Act, passed in anticipation of Hong Kong’s handover to China, staked out American interests in Hong Kong: “The human rights of the people of Hong Kong are of great importance to the United States and are directly relevant to United States interests in Hong Kong.” The act allowed Hong Kong and the U.S. to forge bilateral ties without the invention of China, but it also established that the U.S. would be invested in Hong Kong’s autonomy. A bill called the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act was introduced by New Jersey Republican Christopher Smith in the House and by Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown in the Senate that would reinstate annual reports on democratic conditions in Hong Kong. It would also require the president to certify that Hong Kong is adequately autonomous before the United States makes any agreements that would treat it separately from China. The bill, which will have to be reintroduced when Congress reconvenes, would pressure China to back off of Hong Kong. It’s mostly symbolic. “There’s hasn’t been any congressional attention to Hong Kong in 17 years,” Worden says.

There’s no denying that the United States is in an awkward place with China as it simultaneously courts the rising power economically and cuts deals on climate change while criticizing its human rights record. But Beijing is setting back democracy in Hong Kong, against stated American interests; re-instituting a mechanism to track declining freedoms in Hong Kong would be a start. Though the encampments have been cleared, the Umbrella Movement's significance should not be forgotten—and Diamond believes it won't be, at least in Hong Kong. “It’s hard for me to imagine that Hong Kong returns to normal and this just melts away into insignificance,” he says. “Even if the crackdown on free press continues, people will know and remember what happened.” But for Americans, the pro-democracy protests may just look like another faded moment. That’s exactly what Beijing intends.