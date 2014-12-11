If You're Bored by the Hong Kong Crackdown, the Chinese Government Is Winning

While people in the United States were sleeping Wednesday night, the remaining Umbrella Movement protestors prepared for their final stand. After more than ten weeks, Hong Kong officials had decided to use the excuse of a court injunction to clear protests sites on behalf of a disgruntled bus company. Much like the previous months of the protests, the clearing of the pro-democracy bastion was polite, organized, and mostly peaceful. Many photos show people packing up, workers slowly clearing barricades while the onlookers gawk, or the last remaining protestors being carefully led into police vans. A few journalists tweeting the early parts of the operation even called it boring.

The Chinese government has been remarkably restrained in its response to the protesters' challenge of Beijing’s rule over Hong Kong. It settled on a waiting game, and indeed the protestors lost popularity as the demonstrations dragged on. Many Hong Kongers, even those who agree with the protest’s goals, became frustrated with the constant street closures. The narrative from CY Leung, the chief executive of Hong Kong, has been mostly administrative: "The government and the police have the responsibility and resolution to take all actions necessary to resume social order and let the government and all seven million citizens resume their normal work and life," he said in October. Officially, today’s final clearing of the occupation had no political ends: It was simply fulfilling the injunction for the bus company, which bailiffs read before workers tore down each section of barricades. Police officers were ordered to be particularly cautious with their batons.

But the government’s bureaucratic and measured response to the Umbrella Movement is emblematic of China’s self-conscious authoritarianism. Even as President Xi Jinping tightens his hold on the mainland and Hong Kong, the repression is done with global scrutiny in mind. “This is the modern way that Beijing works,” Stanford professor Larry Diamond says. “It doesn’t move in with the [People's Liberation Army] and arrest everyone in sight. It’s much more subtle. If it can work through intimidation, it would rather do that.” The massive gathering of students in the heart of Hong Kong must have reminded the Chinese Communist Party of the Tiananmen Square protests 25 years ago. Back then, the government responded by massacring protestors, leading to global outrage and damaging China's image just as it was emerging on the world stage. Their response to this year's protests couldn't have been more different.

Hong Kong has felt the authoritarian noose tightening for years. It is a part of China, but administered under “One Country, Two Systems” that allows for significant autonomy. According to the Basic Law that was enacted in 1997 when the British gave Hong Kong to China, Hong Kongers would be able to democratically elect their top leader by 2017. On August 31, Beijing announced that the candidates for the 2017 election would first be approved by a pro-Beijing committee, which many Hong Kong citizens saw as a failure to follow through on an important promise. But the political storm was brewing long before August 31, Minky Worden, Director of Global Initiatives for Human Rights Watch, says.