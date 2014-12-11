Democrats Can Win the South Again. Here's a Simple Strategy for Hillary 2016.

But John Cassidy of The New Yorker got it right. “If the Democratic Party wants to be a national party of government,” Cassidy wrote, “it needs to retain and expand its presence in the South, rather than neglecting it. And if it’s serious about offering hope and encouragement to Americans of all classes and ethnic groups, it can’t seriously consider giving up on what is still the most deprived region of the country. Even if the Democrats don’t need the South—and I think they do—the South needs the Democratic Party.”

From a strategic standpoint it makes sense to steer field organizers to Ohio or Colorado. But abandonment only works if the purpose of politics is to win, and win alone. If the reason why good people get involved is to help those suffering around them, it would be criminal to give up on the South, or border states like Missouri, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Speaking as a southerner, we need help, not from the DCCC but from government to deal with issues like homelessness and drug addiction. The worst poverty in the United States is in Mississippi, Arizona, New Mexico, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Carolina and Louisiana. But no Democratic coalition can make a difference here through policy without the support of southern voters, and the visual reassurance of southern politicians.