How to Get Pregnant With a Racquetball

Still, plenty of fertility specialists believe that insemination—particularly more invasive strains like IUI, in which washed sperm are placed in the uterus to fertilize an egg, and IVF, when an embryo is created outside the womb, then implanted in the uterus —belongs in a medical setting, where they first originated. Dr. Eric Surrey, a reproductive endocrinologist at the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine told Slate he understands the desire for couples to “have as pleasant an environment as possible” when trying to conceive, but that “insemination is a medical procedure, and like anything else in medicine, it requires training.”

The Pipers conceived in their donor’s guest bedroom in Boston. A nurse practitioner in Belfast, Maine, Lindsey Piper performed IUI on her wife, Allison Piper, and believes that method is “easier than putting in an IUD.” IUI requires sperm to be washed, or vetted for strong swimmers and rid of a substance called prostaglandin, which can cause cramping. Piper washed the sperm herself—she performs IUIs at the feminist health center where she works, and says there each treatment costs $300. She used a speculum and a four-inch syringe fitted with a thin catheter measuring 10 centimeters.

“They were in the bedroom doing their thing,” she says of Brian and Mike, the gay couple who donated sperm, “and Brian would holler upstairs, ‘yoo-hoo!’ and that’s how we’d know the sample was ready. One of us would come down and get it.” Piper recently taught a group of homebirth midwives an at-home IUI technique, and also tutored her neighbor, who she says conceived on the first try. One study found that IUI was nearly three times more effective than Intracervical Insemination, which Mead and Espinoza used, for women using frozen donor sperm. Piper says it makes no difference statistically for a woman with normal fertility.