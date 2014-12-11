CIA Director John Brennan Just Accidentally Undermined Guantánamo's War Court

Once torture has been used against an individual, it is impossible to know if information they subsequently provide is a product of that torture, or would have been offered anyway. Even months later, in a seemingly voluntarily situation, he could still be speaking out of fear of that prior experience. (This is not to say there is no way of knowing if other interrogation methods work. Ali Soufan proved years ago that non-violent questioning is effective.)

Brennan’s point unintentionally undermines the legitimacy of the military commissions at Guantánamo Bay, whose defenders proudly tout that the 2009 Military Commissions Act does not allow evidence obtained by torture to be used. No doubt, this clause is a big improvement from President George W. Bush’s 2001 executive order, which said:

Given the danger to the safety of the United States and the nature of international terrorism … it is not practicable to apply in military commissions under this order the principles of law and the rules of evidence generally recognized in the trial of criminal cases in the United States district courts.

But the prohibition against torture-tainted evidence is simply not realistic, for the same reasons that Brennan cannot conclusively say that torture did not produce valuable intelligence. Once torture has occurred, it is impossible to separate pieces of information into categories of “arising from torture” and “not arising from torture.” All evidence extracted from Guantánamo detainees who were exposed to the CIA’s torture program is irreparably tainted.