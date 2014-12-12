Pope Francis Says Dogs Go to Heaven, Fails to Mention the Bible Hates Dogs

I could not find a single book on Amazon that acknowledges that if dogs can go to heaven, then they can go to hell, too. (Here are a few candidates.) Nor has anyone considered the practical ramifications of dogs in the afterlife; I suppose there’s not much of an audience for a title such as Stepping on Dog Shit for Eternity. But dog-loving Christians who believe in heaven should consider such ramifications—above all, how dogs would be treated by humans in heaven.

The sacred texts provide a few clues. Here's a selection of the many references to dogs in the King James Bible:

Revelation 22:15: “For without [are] dogs, and sorcerers, and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie.”

Philippians 3:2: “Beware of dogs, beware of evil workers, beware of the concision.”

Proverbs 26:11: “As a dog returneth to his vomit, [so] a fool returneth to his folly.”