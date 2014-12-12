A 20-Minute Chat With a Gay Person Made People Much More Supportive of Gay Marriage

Then, trained canvassers were dispatched to the homes of the people who had taken the survey, where they delivered a script about either gay marriage or recycling (to create a placebo group) and asked the voters to express their opinions on the subject. Halfway through the conversations about gay marriage, the gay canvassers revealed they were gay and wanted to get married but couldn’t because of California’s then-ban on gay marriage, while the straight ones “instead described how their child, friend, or relative” was dealing with the same conundrum. The conversations lasted, on average, 22 minutes.

Before getting into the results, a bit of context is important here. This study fits into a broader body of research on the “contact hypothesis”—the notion that interacting with members of a group you don’t understand or trust can lead you to warmer feelings with them. It’s not as simple as it sounds, of course: As LaCour and Green point out, “The question is whether brief or indirect contact is sufficient to produce meaningful and enduring attitude change,” and “[r]ecent literature reviews have been tentative on this point,” partly because there’s a lack of experiments that track people’s beliefs in the long run.

It’s part of a challenge inherent to most studies aimed at examining how people’s political views change. Even when it appears a given message nudges someone’s views, there’s no way to know, once a study is over, how permanent the effect is. So even if a researcher can nudge someone to take climate change more seriously in an experimental setting, their beliefs may, for all anyone knows, snap back to their previous state a day or a week later. (Think about people you know with strong political opinions: Can you imagine any of them changing their views based on a brief interaction with a researchers?)