The Year in Television: The Best Scenes of 2014

Game of Thrones

For all the special effects and elaborate battles, “Game of Thrones”’s real hallmark is the medieval power-play: long scenes of characters battling wits and asserting dominance. No one is better at this particular kind of match than than Cersei Lannister, who was for the most part ill-served by the fourth season, her character development mostly forgotten after the rape that launched a thousand think-pieces. But the fifth episode showed Cersei at her most human and jaded. Lena Headey’s delivery here is steely and resigned as she tells a rival king the truth: “Everywhere in the world, they hurt little girls.” In the months since, that line has been impossible for me to forget.

Mad Men

Don Draper and Peggy Olsen slow-dancing to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” sounds like an idea Matthew Weiner might come up with after a few vodka gimlets, before discarding the next morning. But when the two characters finally reconciled in the half-season’s penultimate episode, the moment was tender and honest, bathed in ambivalent nostalgia for earlier seasons and earlier eras. Here was Don Draper at his most, well, relatable. (“What do you have to worry about?” “That I never did anything, and that I don’t have anyone.”) For once, Weiner gave the audience exactly what we wanted, and it was perfect.

Transparent

It’s hard to pick a standout moment from “Transparent”—the ten episodes of Jill Solloway’s comedy-drama hybrid feel too magical, like a perfect gem. In the eighth episode, Mort (Jeffrey Tambor) visits a camp for transvestites and dances with the wife of one of the other attendee’s. Mort is giddy and unencumbered as he gets his first taste of a life as his true self. But we also see what his journey may have cost his children, as a 13-year-old Ali roughhouses with a much older guy on a beach. When a grown-up Ali appears onscreen, it’s one of the show’s only forays into magical realism, but it never feels out of place in the intoxicating, scary, dreamlike scene.