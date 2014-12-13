Stop Eviscerating the Harvard Professor Who Threatened to Sue a Chinese Restaurant Over $4. He Has a Point.

By now even Ben Edelman thinks Ben Edelman is fairly despicable. He's the now-infamous Harvard Business School professor who threatened to sue a Chinese restaurant for overcharging him $4 on a take-out meal. The consensus is that he's a cheap, entitled bully and that the immigrant restaurant owner is a hapless victim. But the framing is unfair. From Edelman’s record, he seems to be extremely sincere about helping keep consumers safe from fraud, and if the story is viewed from a consumer-protection angle, Edelman’s actions more laudable than despicable.

Fraudulent business practices are widespread in America and often have little remedy. People are frequently scammed but are unaware or too busy to do anything about it. Even those who seek a remedy often fail to find one, and businesses have an incentive to keep ripping other customers off because it’s easy to pay off the few, like Edelman, who complain.

Sichuan Garden owner Ran Duan's initial reply to Edelman stated that the restaurant's website was out of date and the menu prices had gone up—and made no offer to reimburse Edelman for the difference. That only changed once Edelman become more serious. As he points out, the restaurant had known for months it was showing people the wrong prices, but hadn’t updated the website. Perhaps this was an honest mistake, but changing the site takes all of five minutes. The restaurant had no incentive to do so, however, given that few consumers would notice the price difference. By not taking the simple steps necessary to follow the law, Sichuan Garden was essentially stealing people’s money every day, for months.

The restaurant in question is hardly frail. The Boston Globe describes it as “hugely successful.” It has multiple locations and has been profiled in GQ. This is relevant, because the dominant narrative has been of a wealthy academic using his specialized knowledge to intimidate a plucky immigrant unfamiliar with the fine print in American law. But the larger this business is, the less sympathy it deserves because it should be perfectly capable of complying with simple legal requirements. Edelman is surely used to huge companies claiming that they are “family-owned” in order to justify violations of law. A successful business does not receive the benefit of the doubt on these matters; if the company was deducting $1 here and there from its employees’ wages, we might be less sanguine. Telling customers exactly what they’ll be charged is a simple, basic practice, one that any business should be vigilant about.