GOP Congressman Destroys Ted Cruz's Argument Against the Government Funding Bill

That isn’t enough for conservatives like Doc Washburn, the show’s host, who argued that the GOP should be challenging Obama immediately. “In the meantime though, we’re still funding Obamacare,” he said. “We’re still funding the EPA’s war on coal. We’re still funding amnesty.” Washburn emphatically called a government shutdown over these issues a “fantastic idea.” But this legislative strategy is flawed as well, Griffin explains, as evidenced by the political consequences for the Republican Party after the government shutdown in 2013. You can see how the Republican favorability shot downwards when they shut down the government:

Many on the right have not learned their lesson though. Washburn, for instance, suggests that the shutdown was OK because Republicans did so well in the midterms. Erick Erickson has made similar comments. Griffin, who supported the shutdown in 2013, did learn from that misguided venture. For instance, he immediately shoots down Washburn's argument by explaining that Republicans did not win the midterms because they shut down the government. They won for many other reasons. The election did show that a party can shut down the government and still win an election. But extrapolating anything more from the GOP’s victory is a correlation-causation error. “We won despite the fact that we shut down [the government],” Griffin said. “I don’t think anybody would say ‘Let’s shut down the government so we can increase our majority.’ That doesn’t make any sense.”

Washburn then argued that “you have to choose which hill you want to die on.” In other words, who cares about the political consequences of a government shutdown, Republicans must make the stand on principle. Griffin makes quick work of this argument as well, explaining to Washburn that a funding fight “will consume the House for the first six months of the next year.” After that, Griffin correctly notes, attention will shift to the presidential elections, meaning a shutdown fight would waste the period when the GOP could actually accomplish something. “We have to play chess, not checkers,” he added.