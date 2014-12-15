Uber's Prices Surged in Sydney During the Hostage Crisis, and Everyone Is Furious

Uber has created many public relations disasters for itself during the last year, from suggesting to dig up opposition research on journalists to intentionally calling for and then cancelling rides on competing ride services. But one problem that they have consistently faced—and failed to find a solution to—is the public’s reaction to surge pricing during emergencies.

That issue returned Sunday night with Uber reportedly increasing rates fourfold and requiring a minimum $100 fare in Sydney, Australia where a gunman is holding 13 people hostage in an apparent terrorist attack. That has set off a predictable reaction on Twitter:

Uber likes playing the villain http://t.co/rGwYZqzpTR — Anthony De Rosa (@AntDeRosa) December 15, 2014

"AWESOME", said the Uber CEO, "Yet another opportunity to demonstrate our incredible levels of evil" http://t.co/tfeBxhQfXD — John [the] B[aptist] (@johnb78) December 15, 2014

I’m one of the few people here who doesn’t think Uber is actually doing anything wrong. A terrorist attack will understandably cause many people to try to get home at the same time and make many drivers fearful to go on the road. Raising rates will deter some people from using the service while incentivizing more drivers to get on the road. That’s simple supply and demand. Uber almost certainly earns higher profits as well.

Critics are right that this isn’t a fair system—the rich will be able to get home easily in the case of a terrorist attack and the poor won’t. But you also have to look at the alternative. If rates stayed the same, fewer drivers would go on the road and wait times would increase. It would be harder for everyone to get home. People will differ on which they value more: economic efficiency or fairness. But there is an economic rationale behind Uber’s moves.