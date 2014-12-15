Uber's Prices Surged in Sydney During the Hostage Crisis, and Everyone Is Furious

Uber likes playing the villain http://t.co/rGwYZqzpTR — Anthony De Rosa (@AntDeRosa) December 15, 2014

"AWESOME", said the Uber CEO, "Yet another opportunity to demonstrate our incredible levels of evil" http://t.co/tfeBxhQfXD — John [the] B[aptist] (@johnb78) December 15, 2014

I’m one of the few people here who doesn’t think Uber is actually doing anything wrong. A terrorist attack will understandably cause many people to try to get home at the same time and make many drivers fearful to go on the road. Raising rates will deter some people from using the service while incentivizing more drivers to get on the road. That’s simple supply and demand. Uber almost certainly earns higher profits as well.

Critics are right that this isn’t a fair system—the rich will be able to get home easily in the case of a terrorist attack and the poor won’t. But you also have to look at the alternative. If rates stayed the same, fewer drivers would go on the road and wait times would increase. It would be harder for everyone to get home. People will differ on which they value more: economic efficiency or fairness. But there is an economic rationale behind Uber’s moves.

We are all concerned with events in CBD. Fares have increased to encourage more drivers to come online & pick up passengers in the area. — Uber Sydney (@Uber_Sydney) December 15, 2014

Yet, we have seen time and time again that the public becomes furious when Uber uses surge pricing in emergencies and there’s nothing Uber can do about this. In the end, this becomes a massive public rations nightmare for the company. It’s hard to imagine that Uber’s increased profits from surge pricing outweighs the reputational damage they sustain from it.