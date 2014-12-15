Elizabeth Warren Won't Rule Out a Presidential Run. Here's What She Might Be Thinking.

In an interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep that aired Monday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren repeatedly dodged whether she intends to run for president, saying that she “is not running for president.” That’s been her line for months, but it only makes clear that she's not running for president at this moment; it says nothing about her future plans. Inskeep pressed her on that point. “I am not running for president,” Warren said again. “You want me to put an exclamation point at the end?”

But she didn't say "I will not run," leaving the door open a crack. And really, why wouldn’t Warren run? On that, there aren’t many good answers.

If Warren was confident that other Democratic candidates would offer her populist message, she could comfortably forego a run. But as was made clear last week, she is the best person in the Democratic Party at rousing the base and attacking Wall Street—no other potential challenger to Clinton, whose close ties to Wall Street mean she’s not likely to tack left and rip the banks, has Warren's star power or influence. So if she doesn’t run, that anti–Wall Street message may get lost.

Make no mistake, Warren's views differ significantly from those of the Democratic establishment. Two events in the past week made that clear: She has led the charge against Antonio Weiss, President Barack Obama’s nominee for the number three position at Treasury, because he worked at an investment bank and against the policy rider in the government funding bill that eliminated a provision in Dodd-Frank that prevented investment banks from using taxpayer-backed money to trade in complex, risky swaps, a financial product. The first issue has put her in conflict with the White House. On the second, she and the White House agree that the policy rider is bad policy but disagree on whether it was worth killing the government funding bill over.