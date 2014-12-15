Elizabeth Warren Won't Rule Out a Presidential Run. Here's What She Might Be Thinking.

If Warren was confident that other Democratic candidates would offer her populist message, she could comfortably forego a run. But as was made clear last week, she is the best person in the Democratic Party at rousing the base and attacking Wall Street—no other potential challenger to Clinton, whose close ties to Wall Street mean she’s not likely to tack left and rip the banks, has Warren's star power or influence. So if she doesn’t run, that anti–Wall Street message may get lost.

Make no mistake, Warren's views differ significantly from those of the Democratic establishment. Two events in the past week made that clear: She has led the charge against Antonio Weiss, President Barack Obama’s nominee for the number three position at Treasury, because he worked at an investment bank and against the policy rider in the government funding bill that eliminated a provision in Dodd-Frank that prevented investment banks from using taxpayer-backed money to trade in complex, risky swaps, a financial product. The first issue has put her in conflict with the White House. On the second, she and the White House agree that the policy rider is bad policy but disagree on whether it was worth killing the government funding bill over.

As I wrote on Friday, these high-profile, intra-party fights offer great political appeal for Warren, and she has jumped on them effectively. Her speeches throughout the week earned national attention and had a real effect on the legislative process. Obama’s nominee may not be confirmed and the government funding bill barely passed. On Friday night, Warren took to the Senate floor to give a speech calling for the breakup of Citigroup and criticizing Wall Street’s influence over the executive branch. “Let me say this to anyone who is listening at Citi,” she said. “I agree with you: Dodd-Frank isn’t perfect. It should have broken you into pieces.” The YouTube video of the speech has nearly 300,000 views as of Monday morning.