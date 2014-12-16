How Do Our Readers Think About Personal Identity?

This past August, The New Republic moved into the second and final stage of its Next Republic campaign, supported by Credit Suisse. For over three months, we've explored the broad theme of identity, going beyond the most obvious ways to define it and into the ways we live it every day. We've talked about what it means to be a roommate, to be a female in a predominately male profession (and vice versa), and to be a transgender person transitioning on the job.

As the series comes to a close, as we did when we closed the Future of Work, we've asked our readers to weigh in. Their opinions about how to define identity were captured in a Typeform survey, from December 3rd to December 5th, that garnered over 1,200 responses.

Here are the results: