Jeb Bush Is Running for President, But Obama Has Already Destroyed His Candidacy

Because the right never trusted him, Mitt Romney spent the entire 2012 presidential primary burnishing his conservative credentials, then spent much of the general election on unsure footing, never confident that the Republican base would be comfortable with his gestures to the broader electorate.

If the next Republican nominee is going to find a more comfortable balance, it won't be as an establishment guy putting on a Goldwater impression. The question is whether he’ll be a party activist or another patrician who also happens to be comfortable in his own skin.

Two weeks ago, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush weighed in for the latter approach. It’s time, he argued, for a Republican candidate—perhaps Jeb himself—to alter the formula that has blown up his party two presidential elections running.

"I kinda know how a Republican can win, whether it's me or somebody else,” he said, “and it has to be much more uplifting, much more positive, much more wiling to… 'lose the primary to win the general' without violating your principles."