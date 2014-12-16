Jeb Bush Is Running for President, But Obama Has Already Destroyed His Candidacy

Two weeks ago, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush weighed in for the latter approach. It’s time, he argued, for a Republican candidate—perhaps Jeb himself—to alter the formula that has blown up his party two presidential elections running.

"I kinda know how a Republican can win, whether it's me or somebody else,” he said, “and it has to be much more uplifting, much more positive, much more wiling to… 'lose the primary to win the general' without violating your principles."

For all the reasons Romney failed, Bush's theory benefits from the sheen of plausibility—and Bush himself seems ready to test it. On Tuesday, he announced that he'll create an exploratory committee, ahead of an official bid for the presidency. But for one key reason, it won’t work for him this cycle, and that reason is immigration.