How to Curb Binge Drinking at U.S. Colleges: Sell Alcohol on Campus

Of course, most college students in the U.S. are not of legal drinking age. The U.K., where the drinking age is 18, doesn’t have this problem. But even given this hurdle (and given that we already allow very limited exceptions to drinking laws in certain circumstances), it’s worth considering the campus bar. Here’s how it could work:

1.

From the Times: “More than 1,800 students die every year of alcohol-related causes. An additional 600,000 are injured while drunk, and nearly 100,000 become victims of alcohol-influenced sexual assaults.”

If a bar were located on campus, DUIs and DUI-related student deaths could decrease dramatically. According to a fact sheet from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, “each year an estimated 3,360,000 students between the ages of 18 and 24 drive under the influence of alcohol.” Meanwhile, according to census data compiled from 2009 to 2011, 12 percent of students nationally live in dormitories and group quarters, and 25 percent live off-campus. If students stayed on campus and close to home to drink, there wouldn’t be a reason to get in a car at the end of the night, let alone behind the wheel.