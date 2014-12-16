How to Curb Binge Drinking at U.S. Colleges: Sell Alcohol on Campus

On Sunday, The New York Times reported that "the binge-drinking rate among college students has hovered above 40 percent for two decades." The article described staggering resources that have been applied to this problem, and also how tailgating, bars near campuses with lax policies, and Greek life exacerbate it. But the Times ignored an institution that could make an enormous difference: the campus bar.

When I studied abroad at King’s College London in the fall of 2012, the wait to get into one of the campus bars—Guy’s Bar—was almost always over an hour. Guy’s was one of two bars run by the university, and until last year, the school also had a nightclub called Tutu’s. Both bars offer competitively discounted drink specials for students, snacks, and a chance to see and be seen. But these watering holes don’t just provide students with a cheap, convenient alternative to expensive London bars, they also afford the school enormous influence over how, when, and how much students at King’s drink.

Of course, most college students in the U.S. are not of legal drinking age. The U.K., where the drinking age is 18, doesn’t have this problem. But even given this hurdle (and given that we already allow very limited exceptions to drinking laws in certain circumstances), it’s worth considering the campus bar. Here’s how it could work:

1.

From the Times: “More than 1,800 students die every year of alcohol-related causes. An additional 600,000 are injured while drunk, and nearly 100,000 become victims of alcohol-influenced sexual assaults.”