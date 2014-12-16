Russia's Currency Crashed Because Vladimir Putin Put His Cronies Before His People

What happened to #ruble: Central Bank printed 625bn RUB for Rosneft, the company started converting them into USD ($9bn), hence devaluation — Yury Barmin (@yurybarmin) December 16, 2014

In Moscow, people are rushing to use what’s left of their savings to buy cars, computers, and other expensive appliances—anything that might retain more value than the ruble. The government may soon be forced to introduce capital controls, Vedomosti reports, all thanks to the Central Bank’s efforts to save Sechin, who quickly denied any involvement in the ruble’s collapse.

All this underscores the extent to which Russia, under Putin’s rule, has become a kleptocratic state, run by a handful of oligarchs who use the law as a tool to extract capital gain. As Anne Applebaum writes in her review of Karen Dawisha’s new book, Putin’s Kleptocracy: Who Own’s Russia?, one of the sole objectives of Putin’s term in power has been to consolidate money in the hands of his closest advisors and friends. “Putin never abandoned the mafia methods Dawisha has so painstakingly described. Instead, he reshaped Russia’s political system in order to ensure that they could continue,” Applebaum writes. “Though Dawisha argues that Putin always intended to recreate an authoritarian, expansionist Russia, one could also argue that an authoritarian, expansionist Russia was the inevitable result of Putin’s need to protect himself, his cronies, and their money.”

New dawn? A 4OO foot-long ad for Rosneft seems to have replaced a giant shimmering Russian flag banner on New Arbat pic.twitter.com/jonmayW2e8 — Jason Corcoran (@jason_corcoran) December 16, 2014

And speaking of expansionism, the ruble’s collapse seems to have triggered an abrupt revision of the Kremlin’s policy in Ukraine. Earlier this month, several senior Kremlin officials responsible for directing Russian policy in Ukraine resigned. On Tuesday, amid the ruble’s fall, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said “Moscow was not suggesting federalization or autonomy for the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, because the issue ‘is for Ukrainians to decide,’” Sputnik, Russia’s new state-owned media outlet, reported.