Russia's Currency Crashed Because Vladimir Putin Put His Cronies Before His People

The Russian ruble collapsed overnight, tumbling almost 20 percent on Tuesday to a record low of 80.10 rubles to the dollar. In a last-ditch effort to stabilize the currency, the Central Bank raised interest rates to 17 percent in the middle of the night, staving off the collapse for all of two hours, Reuters' Pierre Briancon reports.

#Russia ruble now beats #Ukraine hryvnia as world's worst performing currency in 2014. There's a certain irony in that. — Steven Pifer (@steven_pifer) December 16, 2014

Rosneft, Russia’s state-owned oil company run by President Vladimir Putin’s longtime friend and former chief of staff Igor Sechin, appears to be behind the currency’s abrupt tumble. Facing $60 billion in debt while bruised by Western sanctions, and having been denied a massive government bailout, the company scrambled to find a way to make debt payments due this month, according to The New York Times. Rosneft issued 625 billion rubles in bonds and sold them to Russian banks, which then deposited them with the Central Bank. “The central bank started the printing press to help the Sechin-Putin business, and gave Rosneft 625 billion newly printed rubles. The money immediately appeared on the currency market, and the rate collapsed,” the liberal Russian politician Boris Y. Nemtsov told the Times. End result: Rosneft wins, Russians lose.

What happened to #ruble: Central Bank printed 625bn RUB for Rosneft, the company started converting them into USD ($9bn), hence devaluation — Yury Barmin (@yurybarmin) December 16, 2014

In Moscow, people are rushing to use what’s left of their savings to buy cars, computers, and other expensive appliances—anything that might retain more value than the ruble. The government may soon be forced to introduce capital controls, Vedomosti reports, all thanks to the Central Bank’s efforts to save Sechin, who quickly denied any involvement in the ruble’s collapse.

All this underscores the extent to which Russia, under Putin’s rule, has become a kleptocratic state, run by a handful of oligarchs who use the law as a tool to extract capital gain. As Anne Applebaum writes in her review of Karen Dawisha’s new book, Putin’s Kleptocracy: Who Own’s Russia?, one of the sole objectives of Putin’s term in power has been to consolidate money in the hands of his closest advisors and friends. “Putin never abandoned the mafia methods Dawisha has so painstakingly described. Instead, he reshaped Russia’s political system in order to ensure that they could continue,” Applebaum writes. “Though Dawisha argues that Putin always intended to recreate an authoritarian, expansionist Russia, one could also argue that an authoritarian, expansionist Russia was the inevitable result of Putin’s need to protect himself, his cronies, and their money.”