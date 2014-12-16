Elizabeth Warren Is a Much Bigger Underdog Against Hillary Than Obama Was in 2006

Warren-mentum is upon us. The Massachusetts senator still says that she is not running for president but won’t say that she will not run. At the same time, she has dominated the airwaves over the past two weeks with multiple speeches excoriating Wall Street and criticizing the White House as too close to the banks. That’s led many people—myself included—to argue that the chances Warren runs for president are quickly rising.

In fact, some journalists have gone further and declared that Warren has a legitimate shot at winning the Democratic nomination. “[I]t seems clear that she has a significant and growing chance of being nominated,” David Brooks writes in the New York Times Tuesday. Commentary’s Peter Wehner agreed with Brooks’ analysis. “[O]ne can imagine that Warren’s anti-Wall Street stand will be in 2016 what Barack Obama’s anti-Iraq war stand was in 2008–an issue that ignites a political fire that consumes Hillary Clinton,” he writes. Others on the left have made similar comments.