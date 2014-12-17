Israel's Rightward Lurch Won't Help Netanyahu Keep His Job

So with the recent collapse of Israel's barely two-year old coalition government, it’s no surprise that right-wing parties like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud stand to gain seats in the next Knesset. But another, somewhat contradictory trend has emerged: a growing consensus that Israel needs a new leader.

Preliminary polls show both Netanyahu’s Likud party and its more hawkish rival, the religious nationalist haBayit haYehudi, poised to pick up four seats apiece in the 120-seat Israeli Knesset. Some of these votes are being pulled from the similarly right-wing, but avowedly secular and predominantly Russian Yisrael Beytenu party of Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman. Even more votes are being pulled from the centrist Yesh Atid, the party that dominated the last election with a message of social and economic reform. And these gains do not even include the remarkable polling strength of a new Kulanu party created by the massively popular former Likud communications minister Moshe Kahlon. Kahlon has yet to lay out a political platform, but he is widely expected to align with his old Likud colleagues on relations with the Palestinians while emphasizing domestic concerns and cost of living. Without Kahlon, the Israeli right is expected to jump from 43 seats to 48. With Kahlon, the right is polling at an additional 10.

But Israel’s simmering exasperation with the world and rightward lurch obscures a second important dynamic: fatigue with Netanyahu’s leadership. On Netanyahu’s watch, another war with Hamas ended inconclusively, international ire at Israel has grown, Arab violence has increased, and Netanyahu’s own cabinet degenerated into infighting and mutual recrimination. What’s more, the wealth gap between rich and poor continues to grow and the cost of living continues to rise. The middle class is feeling squeezed, and few see the free market–oriented Netanyahu as the man to lead a revolution in social and economic equality. So even as a plurality of Israelis still consider Netanyahu the most credible figure on security policy, the cumulative picture of the Netanyahu years is of a country that doesn’t seem better off and a prime minister who inspires loathing.