Israel's Rightward Lurch Won't Help Netanyahu Keep His Job

On Tuesday, Israel’s increasingly popular haBayit haYehudi party released a new campaign video. The two-minute clip features the party leader, hardline Minister of Trade Naftali Bennett, dressed as an Israeli everyman in flannel, baseball hat, and a fake beard repeatedly apologizing to passers-by as they knock into him, take his bike, and spill his coffee. It ends with Bennett removing his beard to announce emphatically that “from today, Israel is done apologizing.” The message was clear: Israelis are exasperated with a world that doesn’t seem to understand that they are the victims.

The past year has been one of disillusionment in Israel. While faith in a utopian “new middle east” dissipated a decade ago with the second intifada, many Israelis held out hope that disengagement or negotiations could at least prove to the world that they had no interest in governing the Palestinians. But months of American-led negotiations and the release of dozens of convicted terrorists produced no Palestinian concessions and no lessening in international criticism. During the summer’s war with Hamas, as the death toll in Gaza mounted, the international community turned on Israel with renewed fury. Israel protested that it had taken unprecedented measures to prevent civilian deaths and begged Hamas repeatedly for ceasefires, but their defense fell on deaf ears. And with jihadist groups gaining strength on Israel’s northern border and a spate of knife attacks in Jerusalem, Israelis have little patience for Western criticism.

So with the recent collapse of Israel's barely two-year old coalition government, it’s no surprise that right-wing parties like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud stand to gain seats in the next Knesset. But another, somewhat contradictory trend has emerged: a growing consensus that Israel needs a new leader.

Preliminary polls show both Netanyahu’s Likud party and its more hawkish rival, the religious nationalist haBayit haYehudi, poised to pick up four seats apiece in the 120-seat Israeli Knesset. Some of these votes are being pulled from the similarly right-wing, but avowedly secular and predominantly Russian Yisrael Beytenu party of Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman. Even more votes are being pulled from the centrist Yesh Atid, the party that dominated the last election with a message of social and economic reform. And these gains do not even include the remarkable polling strength of a new Kulanu party created by the massively popular former Likud communications minister Moshe Kahlon. Kahlon has yet to lay out a political platform, but he is widely expected to align with his old Likud colleagues on relations with the Palestinians while emphasizing domestic concerns and cost of living. Without Kahlon, the Israeli right is expected to jump from 43 seats to 48. With Kahlon, the right is polling at an additional 10.