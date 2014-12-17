Why We Need Museums Now More Than Ever

The first few chapters present Florence on an afternoon in 2012, but we shortly find ourselves sloshing through the city’s flooded streets in 1966 as de Montebello recalls the great deluge of the Arno River, and then return to the present to be absorbed by a mythical beast—“part lion, part goat, part snake”—called the Chimera of Arezzo (400–350 BC) at the Archaeological Museum. The narrative winds in serpentine fashion and returns to the artwork—especially its capacity to enthrall and lift us from the world. De Montebello croons, “when wholly absorbed by it [an artwork], nothing else exists; we have abandoned our whole being to that one surpassing achievement.”

Just as their conversations are fragmentary, so too are objects in the museum, which are “detached from a greater whole,” Gayford writes. Whether pillaged spoils, family heirlooms, or votive offerings, nearly every possession in a museum’s holding has been deracinated. Although the history and the initial function of objects are made fugitive in their displacement, it is incumbent on the museum, or so many believe, to provide didactic material that partially reintroduces historical context. But the museum as a space for the public, predicated on the alienation of an object’s aesthetic qualities from its use-value, de Montebello reminds us, has only existed for a few centuries and is a “completely Western construct.” The Louvre opened its doors in 1793, and major American museums, such as the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and the Met, did not exist until the 1870s and later.

Museums, especially those in America, which did not begin with a wealth of dynastic spoils at hand, have long thrived on an impulse to bring history near by organizing the world through its objects—what de Montebello refers to as the “Western compulsion for categorization.” The late literary critic Eugenio Donato once argued that museums rely on this “fiction” so that their holdings can “somehow constitute a coherent representational universe.” This fiction informs acquisitions, exhaustive taxonomies, and approaches to display, all of which attest to a particular politics, as a museum’s staff chooses the grounds on which one version of history is written and maintained.