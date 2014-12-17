Why We Need Museums Now More Than Ever

Just as their conversations are fragmentary, so too are objects in the museum, which are “detached from a greater whole,” Gayford writes. Whether pillaged spoils, family heirlooms, or votive offerings, nearly every possession in a museum’s holding has been deracinated. Although the history and the initial function of objects are made fugitive in their displacement, it is incumbent on the museum, or so many believe, to provide didactic material that partially reintroduces historical context. But the museum as a space for the public, predicated on the alienation of an object’s aesthetic qualities from its use-value, de Montebello reminds us, has only existed for a few centuries and is a “completely Western construct.” The Louvre opened its doors in 1793, and major American museums, such as the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and the Met, did not exist until the 1870s and later.

Museums, especially those in America, which did not begin with a wealth of dynastic spoils at hand, have long thrived on an impulse to bring history near by organizing the world through its objects—what de Montebello refers to as the “Western compulsion for categorization.” The late literary critic Eugenio Donato once argued that museums rely on this “fiction” so that their holdings can “somehow constitute a coherent representational universe.” This fiction informs acquisitions, exhaustive taxonomies, and approaches to display, all of which attest to a particular politics, as a museum’s staff chooses the grounds on which one version of history is written and maintained.

“There is a reason why museums have preserved and presented things, and it behooves us to try to understand why … it is incumbent on each of us to make some effort, at least.”

For de Montebello, the museum is not merely a repository of objects from which history is written, but also a locale threaded with the possibility of both cerebral and affective engagement. Unlike many scholars and museum professionals, de Montebello has always been keen on attending to the ways viewers viscerally respond in the museum. What seems universal, he claims, is: “Most people react and ‘feel’—or not—in front of works of art.” Throughout the conversations, he constantly returns to the way the body registers affect: how it desires, suffers, and changes in the presence of artwork. He, for instance, finds it difficult to transcend the vexations of his bad back—making his encounters with artwork contingent on his comfort. In reference to what philosophers would call the “embodied” act of seeing, de Montebello reminds that “The eyes are connected to every part of the body, not just the mind.” At the age of fifteen, after discovering a picture of the sculpture of Marchioness Uta in Naumburg Cathedral, de Montebello even recalls falling in the love for the first time: “I loved her as a woman…with her wonderful high collar, and her puffed eyelids, as though after a night of lovemaking.” Later in the book, he stumbles across the stunning little Portrait of Elisabeth Bellinhausen (c.1538-9) by Bartholomäus Bruyn the Elder in the Mauritshuis, which elicits an equally tender response. The allure of fictive flesh, it seems, has drawn him back to the embodied experience of seeing for years.

While Gayford and De Montebello never explicitly prescribe a way of navigating aesthetics, what makes their conversations exceptional is that they persuade readers to support a particular disposition towards seeing—one built not simply on pleasure and emotion but also on focus and critical awareness. Even though de Montebello is quick to adjudicate on quality at a moment’s notice, he believes: “there is a reason why museums have preserved and presented things, and it behooves us to try to understand why … it is incumbent on each of us to make some effort, at least.”

At a moment when it is so convenient to encircle ourselves with images and digital ephemera, the museum holds a particular value: It is an abiding material ground, attesting to all varieties of beauty and history, which demand careful attention to be reckoned with.

Ever prescient and disgruntled, Adorno once wrote that artworks were “hoarded” in museums such that their “market value leaves no room for the pleasure of looking at them.” Gayford and de Montebello in this volume take on the order of creating slightly more room, imagining an opening through which different futures for the museum could enter, especially those founded on a love of looking.