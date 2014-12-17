What Pakistan Must Do to Rid Itself of Violent Extremism

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or the TTP, is a loose network of groups formed in 2007. Unlike their Afghan Taliban brethren, who have been amenable to negotiations (and condemned the Peshawar attack), the Pakistani Taliban reject all solutions short of violence. When Islamabad attempted to negotiate with the TTP earlier this year, the Taliban came to the table but continued attacking. The Pakistani Taliban is especially nihilistic for a jihadist group—killing polio workers, throwing acid in the faces of schoolgirls, and almost detonating a bomb in Times Square. “We don’t like to be involved with them,” an Afghan Taliban spokesman told The New York Times, referring to the TTP.

Part of the problem, however, is the Pakistani government’s well-known use of terrorism as a foreign policy tool. Under a military doctrine knows as “strategic depth,” Pakistan’s military-intelligence complex has been supporting terrorist groups in Afghanistan and India as an insurance policy against what they call the Indian threat. Hamid Gul, former head of the ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence agency, allegedly met with the Taliban repeatedly, even once telling them to “set Kabul aflame.” The ISI supported and funded the 2008 attack in Mumbai. When teenagers infiltrated and murdered civilians in Kabul’s Serena Hotel this year, Afghan President Hamid Karzai blamed the attacks on “an intelligence service outside this country.” These terrorist plots are allegedly hatched in the ISI’s secretive, off-the-record S-Wing. When a government coddles and finances terrorist groups for this long, it is only a matter of time before the jihadists start attacking their masters and eventually their fellow citizens.

It was not always so. In the 1970s, Pakistan was a fairly liberal society. When Paul McCartney landed in Pakistan in 1964, he was swarmed. That there was once a vibrant Jewish community in Karachi has all been forgotten. The same Peshawar where militants roam freely was even once part of the famous ‘Hippie Trail’ that brought adventurous Westerners to South Asia. Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a barrister trained in England who founded what was then named the Dominion of Pakistan, told his newly independent nation: “You are free to go to your temples. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed.” This imagined community of liberal Muslims has been extirpated in favor of a conservatively Islamic state.