What Pakistan Must Do to Rid Itself of Violent Extremism

When gunmen from the Pakistani Taliban stormed an army-run school in Peshawar on Tuesday and killed 145 people, including 132 children, they had two aims: to inflict maximal suffering on the people, and to remind political leaders that the Taliban would not stop shooting and bombing until the Pakistani government was overthrown and a purist Islamic regime was put in its place. The scenes from Peshawar are just the latest example of Pakistan's descent into terrorism and sectarian violence—all despite recent elections, billions of aid dollars, and millions of young Pakistanis' hunger for change.

But the country’s problem goes deeper than the Taliban. There is political and religious space in Pakistan for groups like the Taliban to operate unharmed, the result of decades of government financing and exporting of terrorism abroad and aggressive Islamization at home. The country’s moment of reckoning has arrived, and both the political and religious establishment will now need to confront the conditions that allowed the Taliban to enter a school and murder children.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or the TTP, is a loose network of groups formed in 2007. Unlike their Afghan Taliban brethren, who have been amenable to negotiations (and condemned the Peshawar attack), the Pakistani Taliban reject all solutions short of violence. When Islamabad attempted to negotiate with the TTP earlier this year, the Taliban came to the table but continued attacking. The Pakistani Taliban is especially nihilistic for a jihadist group—killing polio workers, throwing acid in the faces of schoolgirls, and almost detonating a bomb in Times Square. “We don’t like to be involved with them,” an Afghan Taliban spokesman told The New York Times, referring to the TTP.

Part of the problem, however, is the Pakistani government’s well-known use of terrorism as a foreign policy tool. Under a military doctrine knows as “strategic depth,” Pakistan’s military-intelligence complex has been supporting terrorist groups in Afghanistan and India as an insurance policy against what they call the Indian threat. Hamid Gul, former head of the ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence agency, allegedly met with the Taliban repeatedly, even once telling them to “set Kabul aflame.” The ISI supported and funded the 2008 attack in Mumbai. When teenagers infiltrated and murdered civilians in Kabul’s Serena Hotel this year, Afghan President Hamid Karzai blamed the attacks on “an intelligence service outside this country.” These terrorist plots are allegedly hatched in the ISI’s secretive, off-the-record S-Wing. When a government coddles and finances terrorist groups for this long, it is only a matter of time before the jihadists start attacking their masters and eventually their fellow citizens.